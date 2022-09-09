Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

King Charles tells PM Truss: Queen's death 'The moment I've been dreading'

09/09/2022 | 02:19pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Britain's Queen Elizabeth

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's King Charles described the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth as the moment he had "been dreading", in an exchange with Prime Minister Liz Truss on Friday which was picked up by television cameras.

The prime minister's first meeting with the new monarch came after Charles returned to London, from Scotland, to cheering crowds outside Buckingham Palace who had come to pay their respects to the queen.

"The moment I've been dreading, as I know a lot of people have," Charles was heard saying to the prime minister as they met in the audience room at Buckingham Palace.

Earlier, Charles and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, spent more than 10 minutes shaking hands with dozens of well-wishers and looking at floral tributes outside the palace after getting out of their car for an impromptu walkabout.

"We mustn't take up too much of your time," Charles said to Truss, who only took office herself on Tuesday.

"It has been so touching this afternoon when we arrived, all those people who had come to give their condolences ... and flowers," he added, as the prime minister also offered her condolences.

The meeting took place ahead of a televised address by Charles to the nation, in which he pledged to follow the example of his mother in devoting himself to duty.

(Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar and Farouq Suleiman, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:31pCHINA, JAPAN FX INTERVENTION RISKS BUILD : McGeever
RE
02:30pVirginia's Republican attorney general creates unit to investigate voter fraud
RE
02:26pBiden recommends admitting 125,000 refugees in fiscal year 2023 -State Dept
RE
02:25pZelenskiy says Turkish drone maker to build Ukraine factory
RE
02:19pKING CHARLES TELLS PM TRUSS : Queen's death 'The moment I've been dreading'
RE
02:13pFed races down the home stretch toward another oversized rate hike
RE
02:09pBolsonaro fan kills Lula backer as Brazil election tensions mount
RE
02:08pA child's death highlights threat posed to young by Pakistan's floods
RE
02:05pExclusive-Global standards body approves new merchant code for gun sellers
RE
02:01pU.S., Indo-Pacific countries agree on roadmap to strengthen trade ties
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: American Water, Darktrace, Nasdaq, Regeneron, ..
2UK Likely to Avoid Recession Due to Energy Price Freeze
3FTSE 100 rises on commodity boost, set to end turbulent week higher
4BoE to press on with rate hikes even as inflation forecasts fall
5ReneSola Power to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

HOT NEWS