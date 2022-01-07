King Kaka Joins Sportsbet.io as Global Ambassador

African rapper King Kaka has been announced as a global ambassador for crypto-focused sports betting leaders, Sportsbet.io.

LONDON, Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Award-winning hip hop artist, entrepreneur and philanthropist King Kaka has linked up with the world's top crypto-led sports betting site, Sportsbet.io, as a global ambassador across East Africa, and beyond.

King Kaka Joins the Crypto Space

King Kaka is one of the biggest names in African rap, lauded both for his creativity and his willingness to challenge the status quo. Now he's joining Sportsbet.io, part of Yolo Group, as a global ambassador, with the first campaigns including King Kaka to launch later this month. Players in East Africa and other countries in the region will gain special access to promotions and bonuses, brought to you exclusively by King Kaka and Sportsbet.io.

King Kaka, Global Ambassador for Sportsbet.io, said:

"Sportsbet.io are true innovators, and that's always something I'll value. Throughout my career and with my music, I've tried to follow my own path, and I respect Sportsbet.io for doing the same. I can't wait to get started as a global ambassador for the world's top crypto-led sports betting site."

Sportsbet.io is the world's top crypto-led sports betting site, offering thousands of markets and events. It is globally renowned for sponsorships of leading football clubs, including Arsenal, Southampton, and São Paulo.

Albert Climent, Head of Africa at Sportsbet.io, said:

"King Kaka is an inspiration to millions, not just for his game-changing music, but also his humanitarian work. He's the perfect match for our fun, fast and fair approach to crypto gaming, and we know this is going to be a showstopping partnership."

About Sportsbet.io

Founded in 2016 as part of Yolo Group, Sportsbet.io is the leading Bitcoin sportsbook. Sportsbet.io has redefined the online betting space by combining cutting-edge technology, with cryptocurrency expertise and a passion for offering its players the ultimate fun, fast, and fair gaming experience.

Principal sponsors of the English Premier League team, Southampton FC, and official betting partner of Arsenal FC, Sportsbet.io provide an expansive range of betting action across all major sports and eSports, offering players more than 350,000 pre-match events per year and comprehensive in-play content.

As the first crypto sportsbook to introduce streaming across all major sports, as well as a cash-out function, Sportsbet.io is recognized as a leader in both online sports betting and within the crypto community.

Sportsbet.io prides itself on its secure and trustworthy betting service, with withdrawal times of around 1.5 minutes among the fastest in the industry. For more information about Sportsbet.io, please visit https://sportsbet.io

