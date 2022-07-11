King dollar delivers hedge funds' best FX quarter since 2017: McGeever

ORLANDO, Fla., July 11 (Reuters) - Hedge funds had a torrid
second quarter, but their faith in the dollar paid off
spectacularly.
Industry data provider HFR's Currency Index, part of the
broader Macro (Total) Index, rose 1.76% in June, the biggest
monthly rise since March 2020, which brought the April-June
increase up to 5.70%.
That was the best quarter since a 5.72% surge in the same
period in 2017.
Or put another way, currency strategies tracked by HFR
essentially just had their joint-best quarter since the index
was launched in 2008. Central to that was funds' consistent and
sizeable long dollar position.
According to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data,
hedge funds have been long of dollars against a basket of G10
currencies every week for 51 weeks. The average net long dollar
position in the second quarter was worth around $15 billion.
Thanks to a widespread belief that the Federal Reserve will
raise U.S. interest rates to combat inflation more than other
central banks, the dollar went on a tear in Q2.
It is now at its strongest level in 20 years against the
euro and a basket of major currencies, and its 6.5% rise on an
index basis in April-June was its best quarter since 2016.
The latest CFTC data showed that funds increased their net
long dollar position against G10 currencies by $2 billion to $16
billion in the week through July 4, simply reversing the $2
billion reduction from the week before.
This suggests that despite the dollar's strong gains, lofty
position, and a general softening of investors' expectations for
the Fed's tightening cycle, funds are confident the greenback
can climb even higher.
MUFG's Lee Hardman notes that the stronger-than-expected
U.S. employment report for June on Friday and the latest public
comments from Fed officials point to another 75 basis point rate
hike later this month.
"The dollar strongly regained upward momentum over the past
week and we expect this to extend further in the near term,"
Hardman wrote in a note on Friday.
The relative weakness of the dollar's major counterparts,
particularly the euro, cannot be ignored though.
CFTC funds increased their net short euro position to 16,852
contracts from 10,596 a week earlier. That is the biggest net
short this year and marks the fourth week in a row funds have
been net short the euro.
A short position is essentially a bet that an asset will
fall in value, and a long position is a bet that it will rise.
Funds are now holding a $2.16 billion bet on the euro weakening.
A month ago, they had a $6.8 billion bet on it strengthening.
The flip is paying off.
The euro slumped to a 20-year low of $1.0070 last week,
close to parity, on fears that the energy crisis will tip the
euro zone economy into recession, and that the European Central
Bank will struggle to support growth while trying to tame record
inflation and rein in widening sovereign bond yield spreads.
Hardman recommends selling the euro at $1.0160, targeting a
break through parity down to $0.9760 soon. It looks like a
growing number of hedge funds would be on board with that.
(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.)
(By Jamie McGeever
Graphics by Jamie McGeever, Saikat Chatterjee, Marc Jones;
Editing by Sam Holmes)