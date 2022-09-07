King dollar stomps on yen as U.S. yields rise

TOKYO/LONDON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - The dollar was lord of all
it surveyed on Wednesday, at a fresh 24-year peak on the yen and
retesting a 20-year high on the euro after U.S. economic data
reinforced the view that the Federal Reserve would maintain
aggressive policy tightening.
Economic jitters elsewhere, pushing investors to safety,
also supported the U.S. currency.
The dollar soared as high as 144.38 yen in Asia
trade, hitting the level for the first time since August 1998,
while the euro wallowed below 99 cents after dipping
as low as $0.9864 overnight, its lowest since late 2002.
This caused the U.S. dollar index, which measures the
greenback against six major peers, to hit a fresh 20-year high
of 110.69 early on Wednesday.
The European Central Bank is seen as more likely than not to
deliver a massive 75 bps rate hike on Thursday, but these
expectations are doing little to support the currency in the
face of a battered European economy and Russia's decision to
keep the key Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline shut indefinitely.
In contrast, a report overnight showed the U.S. services
industry unexpectedly picked up last month, supporting the view
that the economy is not in recession and giving the Fed leeway
for another 75-basis-point rate rise on Sept. 21.
But the moves were most dramatic for the yen, whose tumble,
even by its own recent standards, has been precipitous. The
dollar has climbed 3.7% from 138.96 yen just since the end of
August.
Japan's currency is extremely sensitive to moves in
long-term U.S. interest rates, and the yield on the 10-year
Treasury note climbed as high as 3.365% in Tokyo
trading, a level not seen since June 16.
"The speed at which the dollar is appreciating against the
yen is getting out of control and is at risk of becoming
unanchored," said Davis Hall, head of capital markets at
Indosuez Wealth Management Asia.
"Right now you're drawing in everybody to stop out by
throwing in the towel," he said. "We could reach 148 without
(Ministry of Finance) action."
Japan's top government spokesperson, Chief Cabinet Secretary
Hirokazu Matsuno, told a news briefing that the administration
would like to take necessary steps if "rapid, one-sided" moves
in currency markets continue, ratcheting up the rhetoric.
However, many analysts see intervention as difficult.
"Foreign central banks are prioritising dealing with
inflation, and cannot afford to worry about exchange rate
fluctuations," said Rikiya Takebe, senior strategist at Okasan
Securities.
"Currency intervention or policy revisions by the Bank of
Japan are likely to be difficult, and it will not be easy to
stop the yen from falling."
Sterling fell 0.17% to $1.1497, approaching the 2
1/2-year low of $1.1444 reached on Monday, with Britain also
entangled in the energy crisis, despite new prime minister Liz
Truss's plans for a massive support package.
Back in Asia, many currencies were trading at or around
multi-year lows. China's yuan sank to a two-year trough, closing
in on the 7-per-dollar mark despite steps by authorities to stem
its decline.
The onshore yuan weakened to a low of 6.9808, the
softest level since August 2020, and the offshore yuan
was even closer to the key level, falling as low as 6.9949 per
dollar.
The New Zealand dollar dropped to its lowest since
May 2020 at $0.5997, and the Singapore dollar declined to
the weakest since June 2020 at 1.4107 per greenback.
Cryptocurrency bitcoin slumped to the lowest
since June 19 at $18,540, extending a 5% tumble from Tuesday.
The overall crypto market capitalisation dropped below $1
trillion once again, having been as high as nearly $3 trillion
in late 2021.
(Reporting by Kevin Buckland in Tokyo, Tom Westbrook in
Singapore, and Alun John in London; Additional reporting by
Daiki Iga; Editing by Kim Coghill and Bradley Perrett)