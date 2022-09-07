Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

King dollar stomps on yen as U.S. yields rise

09/07/2022 | 04:27am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO/LONDON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - The dollar was lord of all it surveyed on Wednesday, at a fresh 24-year peak on the yen and retesting a 20-year high on the euro after U.S. economic data reinforced the view that the Federal Reserve would maintain aggressive policy tightening.

Economic jitters elsewhere, pushing investors to safety, also supported the U.S. currency.

The dollar soared as high as 144.38 yen in Asia trade, hitting the level for the first time since August 1998, while the euro wallowed below 99 cents after dipping as low as $0.9864 overnight, its lowest since late 2002.

This caused the U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, to hit a fresh 20-year high of 110.69 early on Wednesday.

The European Central Bank is seen as more likely than not to deliver a massive 75 bps rate hike on Thursday, but these expectations are doing little to support the currency in the face of a battered European economy and Russia's decision to keep the key Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline shut indefinitely.

In contrast, a report overnight showed the U.S. services industry unexpectedly picked up last month, supporting the view that the economy is not in recession and giving the Fed leeway for another 75-basis-point rate rise on Sept. 21.

But the moves were most dramatic for the yen, whose tumble, even by its own recent standards, has been precipitous. The dollar has climbed 3.7% from 138.96 yen just since the end of August.

Japan's currency is extremely sensitive to moves in long-term U.S. interest rates, and the yield on the 10-year Treasury note climbed as high as 3.365% in Tokyo trading, a level not seen since June 16.

"The speed at which the dollar is appreciating against the yen is getting out of control and is at risk of becoming unanchored," said Davis Hall, head of capital markets at Indosuez Wealth Management Asia.

"Right now you're drawing in everybody to stop out by throwing in the towel," he said. "We could reach 148 without (Ministry of Finance) action."

Japan's top government spokesperson, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno, told a news briefing that the administration would like to take necessary steps if "rapid, one-sided" moves in currency markets continue, ratcheting up the rhetoric.

However, many analysts see intervention as difficult.

"Foreign central banks are prioritising dealing with inflation, and cannot afford to worry about exchange rate fluctuations," said Rikiya Takebe, senior strategist at Okasan Securities.

"Currency intervention or policy revisions by the Bank of Japan are likely to be difficult, and it will not be easy to stop the yen from falling."

Sterling fell 0.17% to $1.1497, approaching the 2 1/2-year low of $1.1444 reached on Monday, with Britain also entangled in the energy crisis, despite new prime minister Liz Truss's plans for a massive support package.

Back in Asia, many currencies were trading at or around multi-year lows. China's yuan sank to a two-year trough, closing in on the 7-per-dollar mark despite steps by authorities to stem its decline.

The onshore yuan weakened to a low of 6.9808, the softest level since August 2020, and the offshore yuan was even closer to the key level, falling as low as 6.9949 per dollar.

The New Zealand dollar dropped to its lowest since May 2020 at $0.5997, and the Singapore dollar declined to the weakest since June 2020 at 1.4107 per greenback.

Cryptocurrency bitcoin slumped to the lowest since June 19 at $18,540, extending a 5% tumble from Tuesday. The overall crypto market capitalisation dropped below $1 trillion once again, having been as high as nearly $3 trillion in late 2021.

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland in Tokyo, Tom Westbrook in Singapore, and Alun John in London; Additional reporting by Daiki Iga; Editing by Kim Coghill and Bradley Perrett)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.21% 0.6782 Delayed Quote.7.18%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.58% 96.858 Delayed Quote.14.45%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (AUD/NZD) -0.07% 1.11442 Delayed Quote.5.15%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.05% 0.67231 Delayed Quote.-6.20%
BITCOIN (BTC/EUR) -4.42% 19014.9 End-of-day quote.-54.76%
BITCOIN (BTC/USD) -4.95% 18812.6 End-of-day quote.-60.59%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.27% 1.1593 Delayed Quote.-2.31%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) 0.53% 165.633 Delayed Quote.4.27%
BRITISH POUND / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (GBP/NZD) -0.12% 1.90567 Delayed Quote.-4.22%
BRITISH POUND / SINGAPORE-DOLLAR (GBP/SGD) -0.11% 1.61739 Delayed Quote.-11.12%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.11% 1.14963 Delayed Quote.-14.52%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.28% 0.765861 Delayed Quote.9.92%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.51% 109.36 Delayed Quote.17.44%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.12% 0.75907 Delayed Quote.-3.72%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.16% 13253.26 Real-time Quote.8.45%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) 0.79% 142.818 Delayed Quote.6.78%
EURO / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (EUR/NZD) 0.15% 1.64318 Delayed Quote.-1.91%
EURO / SINGAPORE-DOLLAR (EUR/SGD) 0.14% 1.3942 Delayed Quote.-9.04%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.16% 0.9912 Delayed Quote.-12.95%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.11% 0.01262 Delayed Quote.7.00%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) 0.83% 1.802646 Delayed Quote.14.05%
INDIAN RUPEE / SINGAPORE-DOLLAR (INR/SGD) 0.05% 0.017618 Delayed Quote.-2.96%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.04% 0.012523 Delayed Quote.-6.67%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) -0.97% 0.6812 Delayed Quote.-12.06%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) -0.22% 5478.38 Real-time Quote.-12.90%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) 0.65% 86.909 Delayed Quote.8.88%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.01% 0.60326 Delayed Quote.-10.71%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.11% 6.97843 Delayed Quote.9.67%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) 0.28% 6.9742 Delayed Quote.9.16%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.16% 1.008725 Delayed Quote.14.27%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) 0.64% 144.06 Delayed Quote.22.04%
US DOLLAR / SINGAPORE-DOLLAR (USD/SGD) -0.01% 1.40686 Delayed Quote.3.94%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:07aVietnam PM says respects Russia relations, hopes to boost cooperation
RE
05:07aBarack and Michelle Obama return to the White House for portrait unveilings
RE
05:06aWheat jumps 3.6% on Ukrainian export concerns, soybeans rebound
RE
05:05aEuro zone Q2 growth revised up, supported by household spending
RE
05:03aTaiwan exports up in Aug; war in Ukraine, inflation cloud outlook
RE
05:02aRUSSIA'S PUTIN : We will not stick to oil and gas contracts if pr…
RE
04:56aDutch hit 80% EU target on gas storage, plan additional buffer
RE
04:55aRUSSIA'S PUTIN : Economy to decline by 2-2.5%…
RE
04:55aRUSSIA'S PUTIN : Russian budget will be in surplus this year…
RE
04:54aIndia keen to bolster energy, other ties with Russia, says Modi
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Nokia extends MX Industrial Edge capabilities and partner ecosystem to ..
2Asian stocks, currencies fall as strong data fans hawkish Fed bets
3Euro zone bond yields rise as markets add back to 75 bps ECB hike bets
4UniCredit CEO sees "shallow" recession ahead
5Analysis-Europe's banks dim lights as they brace for winter blackout

HOT NEWS