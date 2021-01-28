Log in
KingSwap's $KING Token Listed on Coinbig Exchange

01/28/2021 | 07:01am EST
SINGAPORE, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regulated DeFi project KingSwap (https://www.kingswap.io/) today announced that its $KING token will be listed on leading digital asset exchange Coinbig as of Jan. 28 at 3:00 pm Singapore Standard Time (GMT+8). Coinbig is a long-established, eco-autonomous trading platform that utilizes a cold wallet charge system and multi-signature strategy.


Coinbig is the third centralized exchange in just the last month to list KingSwap, following earlier listings on leading centralized exchanges BitMart and HotBit. KingSwap has also rolled out other major initiatives in the last month, including a new ecommerce platform and the commencement of its ultra-high yield farming period.


“On the basis of January alone, 2021 will be KingSwap’s biggest month yet,” said Emelia Thiara, KingSwap Operation Head. “Our listing on Coinbig helps us to continue advancing the $KING token to centralized exchanges so that it can be available to as many investors and community supporters as possible. Our first two centralized exchange listings on Bitmart and Hotbit were very successful, with strong, growing volume and stable price action giving investors extra avenues from which to get involved in the KingSwap DeFi platform and ecosystem.” 
KingSwap is a high-yield liquidity platform that offers extensive staking rewards, digital collectibles, and fiat conversions. An evolution of Uniswap, KingSwap provides user-friendly features that provide real-time benefits in terms of price curves and contributor rewards. In its first three days on Uniswap alone, KingSwap achieved $4 million USD in transaction volume.

KingSwap was founded by a team of experienced leaders in banking, finance, and crypto, including Dr. Anish Mohammed, who has advised and worked for companies including HSBC, Lloyds, and Zurich, and was an early advisor to Ripple and Ocean Protocol; and Dunstan Teo, Chief Architect of the Fido Protocol and President of Sanctum Pte Ltd.


KingSwap’s advisors include Venture Capitalist Dr. Giampaolo Parigi (PhD); Professor Alex Nascimento (MBA), Faculty and Co-Founder, Blockchain at UCLA; Michael Terpin, Founder and CEO of Transform Group and Co-Founder of BitAngels; Lionel Iruk, Esq.(J.D), Dr. Robert Choi (PhD), Frank D.(MBA), and Malcolm Tan (LLM).


To learn more about KingSwap, join the KingSwap Telegram group or follow the project on Twitter.


ABOUT COINBIG EXCHANGE
Coinbig is a leading eco-autonomous digital asset trading platform that was established in 2016. Registered in New Zealand, Coinbig is backed by leading venture capital firms such as Genesis Alternative Ventures and DFund. The Coinbig team believes in the core idea of blockchain technology and supports a wide range of digital assets on its platform. It was recently acquired by Chandler Guo - a top cryptocurrency investor and miner, for $50 million, and is very popular in the global Chinese communities. Coinbig is the first digital asset transaction platform that utilizes a cold wallet charge system and multi-signature strategy, forming a comprehensive exchange platform that allows users to trade with complete ease of mind. For more information, please visit https://www.coinbig.com


ABOUT KINGSWAP
KingSwap (https://www.kingswap.io/) is a DeFi project based out of Singapore that is introducing a liquidity pool platform with fiat conversions. KingSwap’s high-yield liquidity platform offers extensive staking rewards, digital collectibles, and fiat conversions. An evolution of Uniswap, KingSwap provides user-friendly features that provide real-time benefits in terms of price curves and contributor rewards.


Company: KingSwap Pte Ltd
Person to Contact: Amanda Tan
Company Address: 50 Raffles Place, Singapore Land Tower #19–03 Singapore
Email Contact: Hello@KingSwap.io
Websites: 
kingswap.io kingswap.infokingswap.exchangekingswap.shopkingswap.club
Telegram  Twitter Instagram Linkedin Facebook 


Email Contact: Hello@KingSwap.io

© GlobeNewswire 2021
