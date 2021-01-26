Log in
Kingdee : Wins IDC's 2020 SaaS Customer Satisfaction Award for ERP

01/26/2021 | 02:16am EST
SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited ("Kingdee" or the "Group"; stock code: 00268.HK) received the IDC 2020 SaaS ERP Customer Satisfaction Award based on the results of IDC's SaaSPath global survey (IDC #US46933620), and was the one and only Chinese SaaS vendor recognized by this Award.

The Customer Satisfaction Award Program (the CSAT Awards) seeks to recognize leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) vendors in each application market with the highest customer satisfaction scores based on IDC's SaaSPath survey. SaaSPath is a global survey of approximately 2,000 organizations across all geographic regions and company sizes, where customers are asked to rate their vendors on more than 30 different customer satisfaction metrics.

Robert Xu, Chairman and CEO of Kingdee Group said, "It is our honor to be granted the IDC Customer Satisfaction Award, and truly grateful to our customers for their recognition and positive comments on Kingdee. It will be a beginning for us to uphold the philosophy of 'Customer Orientation, Dedication as foundation and Long-term professionalism', as to achieve customer direction connection and succeed with leading technology, best-in-class product and service, as well as innovation in enterprise management."   

SaaSPath is IDC Global's first SaaS-specific industry survey, providing customer-side guidance for vendors on the SaaS buyers' thinking and decision process. Coverage includes application adoption, deployment models, budget plans and replacement cycle timing, drivers and inhibitors, packaging and pricing options, and in-depth vendor reviews, ratings, spend, and advocacy scores for most leading vendors in each of the 15 functional application markets.

The SaaSPath survey is conducted across all company sizes around the world, including roughly 55% IT leaders and 45% line of business leaders, and its survey targets cover enterprises senior management. All respondents go through an extensive screening process to ensure they are familiar with the technologies they are being asked about, are current users, and have influence in their company's technology buying decisions. Further, all customer satisfaction metrics and ratings are collected solely from current customers of the vendors being rated, to ensure scoring reflects up-to-date customer sentiment based on proper vendor familiarity and knowledge.

About Kingdee

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited ("Kingdee International" or "Kingdee") was established in 1993. It is listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (stock code: 0268.HK) and headquartered in Shenzhen, the PRC. Adhering to the core values of "Acting in all Conscience, with Integrity and Righteousness", the Company is committed to helping businesses achieve their growth targets and let the sun shine on every company through dedicated services. It strives to provide them with the most trusted enterprise service platform.

Through persistent efforts to explore China's Cloud enterprise service market, Kingdee has retained the largest share in the enterprise application software sector for fast-growing enterprises for 16 consecutive years according to IDC, and has grasped the biggest share in the enterprise-grade SaaS Cloud services industry in China for the second years, held the largest market share in SaaS ERM (Cloud ERP) and Financial Cloud for four consecutive years. Kingdee is currently the only SaaS cloud service provider of Chinese enterprises selected into Gartner's market guide.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kingdee-wins-idcs-2020-saas-customer-satisfaction-award-for-erp-301214687.html

SOURCE Kingdee


© PRNewswire 2021
