Kingdom of the Netherlands—Aruba: 2021 Article IV Consultation Discussions-Press Release; Staff Report; and Staff Supplementsitecoreitem

Publication Date:
April 21, 2021
Electronic Access:
Summary:
Aruba managed to contain the pandemic in the first months of the outbreak but experienced a resurgence of new infections in the summer. The economic impact of COVID-19 is particularly severe given Aruba's high dependency on tourism. While the authorities' swift response has helped contain the human and economic damage, it could not avoid a severe GDP contraction.
