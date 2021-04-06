Kingman Community Hospital Becomes Kingman Healthcare Center

New name and brand signify emphasis on whole health, preventive care

As part of an expanded focus on proactive community health and wellness, Kingman Community Hospital today announced its new name of Kingman Healthcare Center. The change is part of a revamped brand strategy that includes an updated logo.

Kingman Healthcare Center, named a top-20 Critical Access Hospital by the National Rural Health Association, offers high-quality care delivered with a five-star patient experience. Its new name signifies an emphasis on helping patients experience whole health through preventive care and overall community wellness.

“Our ultimate goal is to elevate the health of our entire community through excellent patient-centric services, outreach and education,” said Shannan Flach, CEO of Kingman Healthcare Center. “As the local hub for healthcare, we are proud to offer the personal touch and accessibility of a small-town hospital, along with top-notch medical expertise, technology and quality of care.”

Through recent modernization and updates of the primary care clinic and rehabilitation services, Kingman Healthcare Center provides a comprehensive range of care offerings to keep patients well and get them back to good health. Telehealth visits and satellite clinics enable providers to advance health, wellness and safety in many settings beyond the four walls of the hospital.

Kingman Healthcare Center also identifies and prioritizes key community health issues, including mental health, health navigation and obesity in 2021.

About Kingman Healthcare Center:

Kingman Healthcare Center is a 25-bed, Critical Access Hospital (CAH) with a Level IV Trauma Emergency Department. KHC has been named a top-20 CAH by the National Rural Health Association and has received a four-star CMS quality rating, signifying a level of modern, sophisticated care on par with the region’s larger hospitals. From primary care and preventive medicine to specialty care and medical emergencies, KHC physicians and staff offer expert care and service to patients of all ages. For more information, visit www.kingmanhc.com.

