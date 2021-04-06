Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Kingman Community Hospital Becomes Kingman Healthcare Center

04/06/2021 | 09:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

New name and brand signify emphasis on whole health, preventive care

As part of an expanded focus on proactive community health and wellness, Kingman Community Hospital today announced its new name of Kingman Healthcare Center. The change is part of a revamped brand strategy that includes an updated logo.

Kingman Healthcare Center, named a top-20 Critical Access Hospital by the National Rural Health Association, offers high-quality care delivered with a five-star patient experience. Its new name signifies an emphasis on helping patients experience whole health through preventive care and overall community wellness.

“Our ultimate goal is to elevate the health of our entire community through excellent patient-centric services, outreach and education,” said Shannan Flach, CEO of Kingman Healthcare Center. “As the local hub for healthcare, we are proud to offer the personal touch and accessibility of a small-town hospital, along with top-notch medical expertise, technology and quality of care.”

Through recent modernization and updates of the primary care clinic and rehabilitation services, Kingman Healthcare Center provides a comprehensive range of care offerings to keep patients well and get them back to good health. Telehealth visits and satellite clinics enable providers to advance health, wellness and safety in many settings beyond the four walls of the hospital.

Kingman Healthcare Center also identifies and prioritizes key community health issues, including mental health, health navigation and obesity in 2021.

About Kingman Healthcare Center:

Kingman Healthcare Center is a 25-bed, Critical Access Hospital (CAH) with a Level IV Trauma Emergency Department. KHC has been named a top-20 CAH by the National Rural Health Association and has received a four-star CMS quality rating, signifying a level of modern, sophisticated care on par with the region’s larger hospitals. From primary care and preventive medicine to specialty care and medical emergencies, KHC physicians and staff offer expert care and service to patients of all ages. For more information, visit www.kingmanhc.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:30aFoothills exploration inc. annouces compliance update
GL
09:30aWith OpenTab Release, Arryved Blends Technology and Human Connection
GL
09:30aAMERICAN WATER WORKS  : West Virginia American Water Surpasses State and Federal Water Quality...
PU
09:30aPushfor Investments Appoints New Officers
GL
09:30aChallenged Athletes Foundation Launches Virtual High School Adaptive Sports Program
GL
09:30aDCS Announces Client Purchasing Commitment
NE
09:30aRT Minerals Corp. Announces Drilling Underway at Link-Catharine Gold Property, Kirkland Lake, Ontario and Updates Drill Hole CA-21-01
NE
09:30aNGen Supercluster Members Deploying New Technology Solutions for Food Processing Sector
GL
09:29aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Markets see strong start to Q2
09:28aINTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES S A  : UK hasn't given up on May 17 return of foreign travel - PM
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Credit Suisse overhauls management as it takes $4.7 billion hit on Archegos
2Strong economic data lift stocks to record highs
3WINDS OF CHANGE: how Enel and Iberdrola powered up for the energy transition
4NETWORK INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS PLC : NETWORK INTERNATIONAL : Payments giant Stripe expands to Middle East with..
5BANCO SANTANDER, S.A. : SANTANDER : Upgraded to Buy by Credit Suisse

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ