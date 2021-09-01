Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Kingston FURY Announces Its Partnership with Cloud9 eSports Team

09/01/2021 | 09:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

  • Kingston FURY Memory Solutions Take Cloud9 to the Next Level

Kingston FURY, the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., a world leader in memory products and technology solutions, is excited to announce it has extended its partnership with world renowned premiere eSports team Cloud9. The exciting history as the official memory provider for Cloud9 comes full circle. Designed to meet the most rigorous demands of gamers, overclockers, and tech enthusiasts, Kingston FURY is the high-performance product line to help take Cloud9 to the next level. Fans of both Kingston and Cloud9 can look forward to exclusive giveaways, video content, and a whole lot more.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210901005008/en/

Kingston extends partnership with premiere eSports team Cloud9 (Graphic: Business Wire

Kingston extends partnership with premiere eSports team Cloud9 (Graphic: Business Wire

Ideal for those who want a powerful boost in gaming, Kingston FURY DRAM allows you to crank up your gaming and streaming. Break through the most rigorous system performance demands with the ability to multi-task simultaneously. With Kingston FURY Renegade, Beast, and Impact at your fingertips players can count on the lineup to help improve their gaming experience.

“Kingston continues to be dedicated to eSports and the gaming community, designing products specifically engineered for gamers and tech enthusiasts,” said Craig Tilmont, Senior Director of Marketing, Kingston. “We’re thrilled to have Cloud9 on board to showcase Kingston FURY next-gen memory in their gaming systems.”

Kingston supports all gamers’ passion and commitment to eSports so stay ready for more announcements to come from Kingston FURY and Cloud9.

For more information visit kingston.com.

Kingston can be found on:

YouTube

Instagram

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Kingston Is With You

About Kingston Technology Company, Inc.

From big data, to laptops and PCs, to IoT-based devices like smart and wearable technology, to design-in and contract manufacturing, Kingston helps deliver the solutions used to live, work and play. The world’s largest PC makers and cloud-hosting companies depend on Kingston for their manufacturing needs, and our passion fuels the technology the world uses every day. We strive beyond our products to see the bigger picture, to meet the needs of our customers and offer solutions that make a difference. To learn more about how Kingston Is With You, visit Kingston.com.

Editor’s Note: For additional information, evaluation units or executive interviews, please contact PR Team, Kingston Technology Company, Inc. 17600 Newhope Street, Fountain Valley, CA USA 92708, 714-435-2600 (Voice). Press images can be found in Kingston’s press room kingston.com/company/press/

Kingston and the Kingston logo are registered trademarks of Kingston Technology Corporation. IronKey is a registered trademark of Kingston Digital, Inc. Kingston FURY and the Kingston FURY logo are trademarks of Kingston Technology Corporation. All rights reserved. All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:30aNATIONAL BANK OF CANADA : Welcomes Michael Denham as Vice-Chairman, Commercial Banking and Financial Markets
AQ
09:30aHARBOR CUSTOM DEVELOPMENT : Announces Appointment of Christopher J. Corr to Board of Directors
AQ
09:30aPCOS AWARENESS LIGHTS UP THE WORLD : Global Communities Join Forces to Start Major Month of Unity and Advocacy
PR
09:29aCARBON TRANSITION ASA : Mandatory notification of trade - Board Member buys Carbon Transition shares
AQ
09:29aMONTERO MINING AND EXPLORATION : Terminates Isabella East Option Agreement
AQ
09:29aKBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Education Enhancement Funding Corporation Tobacco Settlement Revenue Bonds Series 2021
BU
09:28aKOSMOS ENERGY : MSGBC Natural Gas to Accelerate Regional Economic Growth, Position Africa as a Global Competitor (By Charné Hundermark) The emerging natural gas province in the MSGBC region will likely translate into significant, regional socio-economic growth, and the upcoming MSBGC Oil, Gas & Power 2021 conference seeks to drive this
AQ
09:28aCHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT'S SCREEN MEDIA ACQUIRES &LSQUO;VINCE CARTER : Legacy'
AQ
09:27aCoal India starts project to replace diesel with LNG in dumpers
RE
09:26aPREMIER CHOICE DENTAL & ORAL SURGERY CENTER &NDASH; BELGRADE : 4 Reasons Why They Are the Top-Rated Dentist in Belgrade, Montana
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Judge vets potential Theranos jurors, as COVID-19 looms over start of H..
2OPEC+ sees tighter oil market until May 2022
3Support.com, other new meme stocks dip, hitting pause in monster rally
4Shell to vastly expand EV charging network in Britain
5Luxury billionaire Arnault sells out of retailer Carrefour

HOT NEWS