Kingston Technology Leads Channel SSD Shipments in 2020

Kingston Digital, Inc., the Flash memory affiliate of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., a world leader in memory products and technology solutions, today announced TrendForce has named it as the number one supplier of SSDs in the channel for all of 2020. According to TrendForce, Kingston accounted for a whopping 27 percent of the 111.5 million units shipped in 2020.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211101005036/en/

Kingston ranked #1 in global market share of branded SSD module makers in all of 2020. (Graphic: Business Wire)

With the emergence of COVID-19 in 2020, TrendForce reported a 15% YoY decrease in annual SSD shipments to the channel and severe delays in manufacturing and logistics resulting in a sudden decline in order volumes. Yet, findings show through Kingston’s global strategy for sourcing components, the company was well ahead of its competitors considering a global pandemic and looming chip shortage. The results reinforced Kingston as the clear leader in SSD production, as the second-place supplier accounted for only 8 percent of the total channel market. As a category, third-party suppliers (non-semiconductor) SSD makers accounted for 35% of the total shipments in 2020.

Kingston Technology’s presence in the market is widely due to its strong relationships with customers and channel partners worldwide. As the ongoing health crisis swept through the world and businesses moved fast to adapt, Kingston continued to offer top-tier sales support and access to in-house product experts and engineers who embody the “Kingston Is With You” working attitude that has led to three successful decades of reliability and support for customers. Kingston’s #1 rank in the SSD market is no surprise when the same approach in the DRAM division has led the company to be the largest third-party memory module supplier for the 18th consecutive year.

“The 2020 research findings reinforce Kingston’s growing presence and position in the SSD market,” said Keith Schimmenti, SSD business manager, Kingston. “The COVID-19 pandemic has largely impacted and accelerated the worldwide demand of SSDs with remote working and education as the key drivers behind last year’s surge continuing through 2021 into next year. With that, we continue to solidify our offerings with distinct SATA and NVMe solutions in the client space and growing enterprise solutions for a variety of applications and host environments.”

Kingston has no plans in slowing down having just added two PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSDs to its portfolio with the addition of KC3000 and Kingston FURY Renegade SSD. The high-performance drives joined Kingston’s family of client SSDs to enable those who demand speed and reliability to handle intensive games and application workloads on desktops and laptop PCs.

For more information visit kingston.com.

Kingston can be found on:

About Kingston Digital, Inc.

From big data, to laptops and PCs, to IoT-based devices like smart and wearable technology, to design-in and contract manufacturing, Kingston helps deliver the solutions used to live, work and play. The world’s largest PC makers and cloud-hosting companies depend on Kingston for their manufacturing needs, and our passion fuels the technology the world uses every day. We strive beyond our products to see the bigger picture, to meet the needs of our customers and offer solutions that make a difference. To learn more about how Kingston Is With You, visit Kingston.com.

Editor’s Note: For additional information, evaluation units or executive interviews, please contact PR Team, Kingston Technology Company, Inc. 17600 Newhope Street, Fountain Valley, CA USA 92708, 714-435-2600 (Voice). Press images can be found in Kingston’s press room kingston.com/company/press/

Kingston and the Kingston logo are registered trademarks of Kingston Technology Corporation. IronKey is a registered trademark of Kingston Digital, Inc. Kingston FURY and the Kingston FURY logo are trademarks of Kingston Technology Corporation. All rights reserved. All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211101005036/en/