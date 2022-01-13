Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Kinnos Wins New York Transit Tech Lab's COVID-19 Response Challenge

01/13/2022 | 07:35am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Kinnos' Highlight® for Bleach, a visible color additive for disinfectants, now embarks on a long-term pilot project to improve public safety in Port Authority of New York and New Jersey facilities.

Highlight® for Bleach, the flagship product of Kinnos, was announced as a winner of the Transit Innovation Partnership’s Transit Tech Lab’s COVID-19 Response Challenge, designed to enhance the safety and health of New York's public transportation system. One of three winners selected, Highlight’s bleach colorant helps workers visualize and improve their disinfection efforts, then fades to clear in minutes.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220113005115/en/

As an initial finalist, Highlight was trialed in Port Authority of New York and New Jersey (PANYNJ) bathrooms during cleaning. Through ATP bioluminescence monitoring, the trial found a 63% improvement in disinfection coverage when Highlight was dissolved into liquid bleach. Workers reported it easy to use and that it made their jobs easier. Kinnos will now enter a long-term pilot with PANYNJ to further confirm the abilities of its product to enhance staff performance and transit public safety.

“Partnering with the Port Authority to validate Highlight’s ability to improve disinfection quality in a quantifiable way and adding to our growing body of scientific evidence has been a fantastic experience,” says Jason Kang, CEO of Kinnos. “We’re proud to add this validation for Highlight’s broad application potential and excited to be enhancing the health and safety of public transit. COVID-19 made us all more aware of surface disinfection, and we know Highlight can instill confidence that disinfection is done right.”

“We are pleased to take part in the Transit Innovation Partnership’s Transit Tech Lab’s COVID-19 Response Challenge,” said Robert Galvin, Chief Technology Officer at the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. “This challenge has inspired a great call to action among the tech sector to bring forth creative technology and solutions to address the ongoing challenges associated with the pandemic.”

Kinnos is planning to launch additional disinfectant compatibilities in 2022, including quaternary ammonium and hydrogen peroxide disinfectants that are used widely in transit and healthcare.

About Kinnos

Kinnos pioneers color technology that revolutionizes how we use disinfectants. The company's flagship product, Highlight, is a patented and award-winning color additive platform that improves disinfection technique and compliance. Highlight's real-time color visualization has been reported in independent studies and whitepapers to consistently increase thoroughness of cleaning. Recognized by Harvard Innovations Lab, Forbes, Newsweek, USAID, the USPTO Humanity Award, the WHO and more, Highlight® is used internationally by hospitals, first responders, and transit agencies. Kinnos is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY. For more information, visit: www.kinnos.com

About the Transit Innovation Partnership

The Transit Innovation Partnership is a public-private initiative formed by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority and the Partnership for New York City with the mission to make New York the global leader in public transit. A board of leaders from academia, business, civic organizations and government guides the Transit Innovation Partnership, which brings together diverse stakeholders to realize public-private projects that address top-priority challenges. Learn more at https://transitinnovation.org.


© Business Wire 2022
Latest news "Companies"
07:51aOLB : DMint, a Wholly Owned Subsidiary Dedicated to Cryptocurrency Mining, Building Out Second Data Center Facility to be Powered from the Local Power Grid - Form 8-K
PU
07:51aOROCO RESOURCE : Santo Tomas Drilling Success Continues
PU
07:50aMARKETSCREENER’S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : January 13, 2022
07:50aPHILIPS NV : Deutsche Bank sticks Neutral
MD
07:49aFutures muted ahead of data; Delta Air rises on strong earnings
RE
07:49aMadison Logic Recognized as a Challenger in 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Account-Based Marketing Platforms Report
GL
07:49aMadison Logic Recognized as a Challenger in 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Account-Based Marketing Platforms Report
GL
07:47aCredit Suisse files five insurance claims on Greensill-linked funds
RE
07:47aWizz Air CEO says airlines should use airport slots or give them up
RE
07:47aDESTINY MEDIA : Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stabilisation signs emerge after inflation palpations
2ARCELORMITTAL : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
3Nokia Oyj : to deploy high performance optical backbone for WINDTRE
4China Evergrande secures payment extension as more developers seek to a..
5China's overnight money rate jumps to 4-mth high, policy rate in focus

HOT NEWS