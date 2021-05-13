Kinnos : & AMG Medical Make Highlight® Disinfectant Colorant Available to Canadian Healthcare Facilities

Kinnos' flagship product, Highlight® for Bleach Wipes, a visible color additive for disinfectants, will now be available in Canada through their partnership with AMG Medical

Highlight® for Bleach Wipes, the flagship product of Kinnos, is now available to Canadian healthcare facilities through a distribution agreement with AMG Medical. Highlight for Bleach Wipes, an innovative additive that adds blue coloring to existing EPA-registered bleach-based disinfectant wipes, provides visualization during the disinfectant application, then fades. This agreement is the first international distribution step for Kinnos, a disinfection gamechanger now rapidly expanding in healthcare and public transit as a tool for reducing the spread of pathogens. Highlight for wipes will be carried in AMG’s MedPro Defense line of products devoted to infection prevention.

“Expanding our availability into Canada supports our mission to protect society from infections. Over 1,200 hospitals provide care for 38 million Canadians, and AMG has served these healthcare systems for nearly half a century,” said Jeff Kurtzer, Vice President of Sales at Kinnos. “AMG Medical’s history as an infection prevention-centric company was a perfect fit for bringing Highlight’s innovation to the Canadian market.”

Philip del Buey, President of A.M.G. Medical, said, “We are delighted to welcome Kinnos and its very innovative Highlight for wipes product into our MedPro Defense line of infection control solutions. Like Kinnos, AMG is dedicated to providing high quality products and first-class service and support to our customers. By aligning with Kinnos, we foresee continued growth in our strategically important infection control product line. We look forward to promoting the Highlight for wipes line to our customers across Canada.”

MORE ABOUT THE PRODUCT "Add Blue for Life"— Adding Highlight's patented blue color with existing bleach disinfectant wipes, which then fades to clear, improves staff training on disinfecting technique and mitigates surface coverage failures inherent with the transparent application of existing products. Highlight's real-time color visualization has been reported in independent studies and whitepapers to consistently show an increase in thoroughness of cleaning, as well as better training when Highlight is added, including a noticeable improvement in ATP scores for hospitals.

About Kinnos

Kinnos pioneers color technology that revolutionizes how we use disinfectants. The company's flagship product, Highlight®, is a patented and award-winning color additive platform that improves disinfection technique and compliance in real-time. Recognized by Harvard Innovations Lab, Forbes, Newsweek, USAID, the USPTO Humanity Award, and more, Highlight® is used internationally by hospitals, first responders, and transit agencies. Founded in 2014, Kinnos is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY. For more information, visit: www.kinnos.com

About AMG Medical Inc.

In business since 1972, A.M.G. Medical Inc. is a leading manufacturer and importer of infection control, medical professional and home healthcare products. The company carries a broad line of more than 3,500 branded items that empower people to live and feel better. For more information, please visit: www.amgmedical.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210513005067/en/