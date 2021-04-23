Kinvolved : Announces the Formation of Strategic Advisory Board

NEW YORK, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kinvolved, the leading organization helping schools and districts improve attendance and family engagement, has announced the formation of its first strategic advisory board. Members of the Kinvolved advisory board will guide the company's efforts to end the absenteeism crisis and improve student outcomes. Members of Kinvolved's advisory board have served in some of the most prestigious positions in K–12 education, EdTech, government, and business.

"The need to support K–12 school districts as they are planning their recovery efforts is critical, and ensuring high student attendance is the foundation of any equitable educational recovery initiative," said Miriam Altman, co-founder and CEO of Kinvolved. "The experts on our strategic advisory board will empower us to help more districts re-engage their students through connectedness and partnership with families."

Megan O'Connor, EdTech entrepreneur who founded and served as the CEO of Clark (acquired by Noodle), said, "Attendance is the most important thing we should be focused on in K–12 education right now. Kinvolved is solving a critical problem that districts face on a daily basis with a research-based solution that has already proven to drive positive outcomes."

Members of Kinvolved's strategic advisory board include:

Chaka Booker is a managing director for The Broad Center, a national organization focused on leadership development in public education. He is a Forbes contributor on leadership and entrepreneurship as well as the author of two books; Mastering The Hire and The Empowered Candidate .



is a managing director for The Broad Center, a national organization focused on leadership development in public education. He is a Forbes contributor on leadership and entrepreneurship as well as the author of two books; and . Tommy Chang is the former Superintendent of Boston Public Schools (BPS) where he increased graduation rates and decreased dropout rates. Before his tenure at BPS, Dr. Chang served as the local instructional superintendent of the Intensive Support & Innovation Center at the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD).



is the former Superintendent of Public Schools (BPS) where he increased graduation rates and decreased dropout rates. Before his tenure at BPS, Dr. Chang served as the local instructional superintendent of the Intensive Support & Innovation Center at the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD). David Hardy is the founder and CEO of a social equity consulting firm, Made By Change, that aims to support leaders in eradicating their ecosystems of social inequities. Previously, David was the Deputy Superintendent of Academics for St. Louis Public Schools.



is the founder and CEO of a social equity consulting firm, Made By Change, that aims to support leaders in eradicating their ecosystems of social inequities. Previously, David was the Deputy Superintendent of Academics for Public Schools. Stephanie Khurana serves as Managing Partner, Chief Operatng Officer of the Draper Richards Kaplan Foundation where she plays a lead role in sourcing new investments and working with the leadership of those organizations as an operating partner and board member as they grow to build capacity and to achieve their maximum impact.



serves as Managing Partner, Chief Operatng Officer of the Draper Richards Kaplan Foundation where she plays a lead role in sourcing new investments and working with the leadership of those organizations as an operating partner and board member as they grow to build capacity and to achieve their maximum impact. Jim Mylen is an EdTech executive and education advisor. He is also the former President of Amplify, Inc., where he led the sales organization through one of the company's largest growth cycles.



is an EdTech executive and education advisor. He is also the former President of Amplify, Inc., where he led the sales organization through one of the company's largest growth cycles. Megan O'Connor is an EdTech entrepreneur who founded and served as the CEO of Clark (acquired by Noodle). Under her leadership, Clark served thousands of educators and raised funding from Lightspeed Ventures Partners, Human Ventures, Rethink Education, and more. Megan is now the Head of Strategic Partnerships at Chegg.



is an EdTech entrepreneur who founded and served as the CEO of (acquired by Noodle). Under her leadership, served thousands of educators and raised funding from Lightspeed Ventures Partners, Human Ventures, Rethink Education, and more. Megan is now the Head of Strategic Partnerships at Chegg. Sharon Rutter is a senior Director at NY Ventures, a New York State -sponsored venture arm. NY Ventures includes a $100M investment fund requiring a 2:1 private investment match. Also included are three successful Fund-of-Funds, which Sharon designed and managed recently producing two unicorns.



is a senior Director at NY Ventures, a -sponsored venture arm. NY Ventures includes a investment fund requiring a 2:1 private investment match. Also included are three successful Fund-of-Funds, which Sharon designed and managed recently producing two unicorns. Martin Schneider is the board chair at IDEO.org and Managing Partner at Fine Capital Partners. Marty is the Founder and former President of Health Pages, a consumer website devoted to providing consumers with background, experience, and quality information about health care providers.



is the board chair at IDEO.org and Managing Partner at Fine Capital Partners. Marty is the Founder and former President of Health Pages, a consumer website devoted to providing consumers with background, experience, and quality information about health care providers. John Yoo is the former Chief Product Officer at Noodle, an online program manager assisting the digital transformation of higher education. He has also held various leadership and product roles as CEO of ProcureK12 and Teachers Pay Teachers, the world's first and largest online open marketplace for teachers.

About Kinvolved

Kinvolved is a social enterprise on a mission to boost student and family engagement in the service of elevating student outcomes. Our holistic approach combines technology tools and human interventions to change the deeply ingrained behaviors and external factors affecting attendance and achievement. We knit together the critical components of student and family engagement so that school systems have a single platform and partner to help improve outcomes for all. Learn more at www.kinvolved.com.

