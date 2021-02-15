Log in
Kiosk Industry Association (KMA) Announces New ADA Accessibility and EMV Initiatives

02/15/2021 | 12:35pm EST
DENVER, Colo., Feb 15, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- The Kiosk Association announces initiatives for Kiosk EMV and Kiosk ADA. EMV Initiative - As a Participating Organization with the PCI SSC, KMA encourages deployment of EMV devices (PCI certified) for CATs (Cardholder Activated Terminals).

KMA - Kiosk Manufacturer Association

DENVER, Colo., Feb 15, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- The Kiosk Association announces initiatives for Kiosk EMV and Kiosk ADA.

EMV Initiative - As a Participating Organization with the PCI SSC, KMA encourages deployment of EMV devices (PCI certified) for CATs (Cardholder Activated Terminals). The problem has been companies attempting to try and reposition web non-EMV shopping carts into a self-order terminal using just a standard magstripe reader.

On ADA Accessibility - to kick off the new initiative the Kiosk Association has released a free 14 Point Kiosk ADA Checklist. This is a distillation of the Kiosk ADA Framework (Mandatory + Code of Practice) released to U.S. Access Board in 2019.

The initiative follows U.S. Access Board conference call in January introducing new Executive Director. A follow-up call in March is set. The intent of our initiative is to properly align the initial design process so that by default accessibility is accommodated, and not reduced to potential options dismissed or not explored. Like EMV, this also is impacted by casual relocation of web ordering which has not been optimized for accessibility onto self-service terminals.

See https://kioskindustry.org

News

* NRF National Retail Federation -- KMA will be exhibiting at Virtual NRF 2021 Chapter Two as well as returning to New York in January 2022 as an exhibitor at the physical tradeshow.

* Kiosk Market Report Release - The 2021 Edition of the Kiosk Market Research Report is scheduled for March 1st. Over 140 pages of market breakdowns by vertical with detailed company participant profiles and information. MSRP is currently $6000

In More Related Market News

Smart Cities [https://designsmartcity.com/rfps/]

o Following conference call with NFB, new guidelines for smart city deployment

o New projects listed for New Jersey, Colorado, Tampa and San Diego

o State, Local, Education and Transportation Market Budget Update

Thin Client & Chromebook [https://thinclient.org/]

o NFC now enabled in browser

o Multiple Chromebook RFPs for over 10,000 units

o Chromebook touchscreens

Retail Automation [https://retailsystems.org/]

o Carside Pick-up expanding at Chipolte

o Panera Bread experimenting with Geofencing for Car Pickup

o QR Codes latest adoption vector for restaurants

o Walmart and Alphabot team up on robotic grocery pickup

Point-of-Sale POS [https://posrfp.com/]

o New POS RFPs for Toronto, State of Utah and Oregon

o Credit Card Reader RFPs (15 active)

*LOGO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-0315s2p-kioskma-300dpi.jpg

News Source: Kiosk Manufacturer Association

Related link: https://kioskindustry.org/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/kiosk-industry-association-kma-announces-new-ada-accessibility-and-emv-initiatives/

