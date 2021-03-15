Log in
Kiosk Manufacturer Association announces 2021 Interactive Kiosk Market Research Report

03/15/2021
DENVER, Colo., March 15, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- The Kiosk Association announces the release "U.S. Self-Service Kiosks" market research report. 134 pages and 34 graphics covering Market Drivers for the unattended self-service kiosk market.

KMA - Kiosk Manufacturer Association

DENVER, Colo., Mar 15, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- The Kiosk Association announces the release "U.S. Self-Service Kiosks" market research report. 134 pages and 34 graphics covering Market Drivers for the unattended self-service kiosk market. For purposes of kiosk and interactive signage markets, the ATM, Vending and hybrid POS self-checkouts such as Walmart are not prime weighted factors.

The report is available by contacting any of the Kiosk Association gold sponsors. It is also available for sale by Research and Markets research store. Gold sponsors which may be contacted include: Olea Kiosks, Inc., KioWare, Pyramid Computer, Frank Mayer and Associates, Inc., Nanonation, KIOSK Information Systems, Kiosk Group, Vispero, Zebra, AUO, 22Miles, Honeywell, and LG Electronics Business Solutions.

ADA Accessibility News from Kiosk Association

- Free Regulatory Checklist for Kiosks - 14 Point Checklist ADA, Accessibility and PCI.

- US Access Board Free Seminar Reviewing Revised 508 Standards, Requirements for Hardware and Software and Interactive Terminals Kiosks

- Kiosk Association holds our second call this year with US Access Board prior to that seminar.

PCI Compliance and EMV Compliance

The Kiosk Association is conducting a poll on the direction of EMV deployments. We recommend all new deployments include EMV and Contactless. The target should be PCI-PTS v5 devices. Several RFPs have specified v3 which will only require replacing in a year. Worth noting a large segment is continuing with mag stripe only. Let us know what you think - take the poll. 30 seconds, one question and no registration required.

Questions - Contact Craig Keefner | craig@kma.global | 720.324.1837 m (text or call)

About the Kiosk Association:

Based in Colorado the Kiosk Association or KMA has served the unattended self-service kiosk market since 1995. We lead the effort to optimize self-service engagements and outcomes using technology such as kiosks, digital signage and displays, service, monitoring, and touchscreens.

ADA Accessibility and PCI EMV Compliance are the primary regulatory focus for the KMA. KMA is a Participating Organization with the PCI SSC. For ADA, the KMA meets annually with U.S. Access Board on accessibility standards for unattended. Additional market coverage includes digital signage, interactive digital, retail automation, Point-of-Sale and smart city.

The Kiosk Association is available on https://kioskindustry.org/ and https://kma.global/.

See us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/kioskindustry/

News Source: Kiosk Manufacturer Association

Related link: https://kioskindustry.org/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/kiosk-manufacturer-association-announces-2021-interactive-kiosk-market-research-report/

