Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Kiromic BioPharma Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/15/2020 | 05:47pm EDT

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (the “Company”), a target discovery and gene-editing company utilizing artificial intelligence and a proprietary neural network platform with a therapeutic focus on immuno-oncology, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 1,250,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $12.00 per share, for gross proceeds of $15,000,000, before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and offering expenses. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 187,500 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discount, to cover over-allotments.

The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on October 16, 2020 under the ticker symbol “KRBP.” The offering is expected to close on October 20, 2020, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

ThinkEquity, a division of Fordham Financial Management, Inc. is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering. Paulson Investment Company, LLC is acting as co-manager for the offering.

A registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-238153) relating to the shares was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and became effective on October 15, 2020. This offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus, when available, may be obtained from ThinkEquity, a division of Fordham Financial Management, Inc., 17 State Street, 22nd Floor, New York, New York 10004, by telephone at (877) 436-3673, by email at prospectus@think-equity.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

© Business Wire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pQ&A : Seeking Solutions to a $1.2 Trillion Problem: Food Loss and Waste
PU
05:59pFood Security and COVID-19
PU
05:59pWHITECAP RESOURCES : Confirms monthly dividend for october of $0.01425 per share and announces 2020 third quarter results conference call / webcast
PU
05:59pNEXTDC : Appendix 3G
PU
05:57pMost actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange
AQ
05:56pCHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS : Submits EUA Application for DPP SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test System
AQ
05:56pChembio Diagnostics Submits EUA Application for DPP SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test System
GL
05:55pGILEAD SCIENCES : WHO study says remdesivir did not cut hospital stay or mortality in COVID-19 patients - FT
RE
05:55pChamber engages new Executive Director of the EPA
PU
05:55pSTEEL & TUBE : | Fortress Fasteners New Plymouth is moving
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: Trump administration to consider adding China's Ant Group to trade blacklist - sources
2ANALYSIS: Stepped up Chinese scrutiny increases investment risk of 'Beast' Ant
3HANG SENG : Virus, stimulus angst hit world stocks; dollar shines
4UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE : UNIBAIL RODAMCO WESTFIELD : Shareholder revolt over rights issue at Unibail-Rod..
5Morgan Stanley profit crushes estimates on trading strength

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group