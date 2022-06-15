Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Kishida to become first Japan PM to attend NATO summit

06/15/2022 | 06:37am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida delivers the keynote address at the 19th Shangri-La Dialogue, in Singapore

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Wednesday he planned to attend the NATO summit later this month, which would make him the first Japanese leader to do so.

"I intend to make an appeal that changing the status quo unilaterally by force is unacceptable anywhere in the world and that security in Europe is inseparable from security in Indo-Pacific," Kishida told a news conference.

Kishida also said he planned to set up a government agency for managing infectious disease responses under one roof, and to create the Japanese equivalent of the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention of the United States.

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Andrew Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:48aCzech central banker Nidetzky says he expects at least 75 bps hike at June 22 meeting -Bloomberg
RE
06:47aJapan PM Kishida expects BOJ to stick to 2% inflation goal
RE
06:46aThai central bank ready to manage excessive baht volatility
RE
06:45aBinance opens 2,000 positions for hiring - CEO
RE
06:43aWHO looks into reports of monkeypox virus in semen
RE
06:43aLawmakers strike deal ahead of EU carbon market vote
RE
06:41aTransporting Ukrainian grains posing logistical challenges -Romanian president
RE
06:39aGlobal equity funds decline over 20% this year
RE
06:37aKishida to become first Japan PM to attend NATO summit
RE
06:37aGermany economy minister habeck says, on possible restrictions o…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Premier Inn owner Whitbread flags higher costs, posts higher total sale..
2OCI N : to Expand Port of Rotterdam Ammonia Import Terminal to Meet Eme..
3Scout24 : Dr. Claudia Viehweger becomes Chief People & Sustainability O..
4Qualcomm wins fight against $1 bln EU antitrust fine
5Analysis-Golden age of buses? Buyers hop on UK transport firms

HOT NEWS