Kitchen Prime Day Deals 2021: Best Early Instant Pot, Vitamix, Keurig, Weber, Ninja, KitchenAid & More Savings Revealed by Save Bubble
Save on a wide range of early kitchen deals at the Prime Day sale, including cookware, air fryer, blender, grill & more offers
Prime Day sales researchers are comparing all the latest early kitchen deals for Prime Day 2021, together with deals on coffee makers, countertop mixers, gas grills, slow cookers, slow juicers & more kitchen appliances. Find the latest deals in the list below.
Best cookware deals:
-
Save up to 58% on cookware from top brands like Calphalon, All-Clad & more at Amazon - click the link for the latest prices on a wide range of pots and pans, Dutch ovens, woks & kitchen tools
-
Save up to 62% on top-rated pots and pans from Farberware, Greenlife & more at Amazon - find the top deals on stainless steel, ceramic, and nonstick cookware sets
-
Save up to 41% on Dutch ovens at Amazon - check live prices on a wide range of Dutch ovens from top brands like Lodge, Le Creuset, Tramontina & more
-
Save up to 41% on a wide range of Lodge cookware, kitchen tools & more at Amazon - check the best deals on Lodge cast iron Dutch ovens, skillets, woks, cast iron care kits & more
-
Save up to $70 on Le Creuset cookware at Amazon - check the top deals on best-selling Dutch ovens, skillets, roasters, nonstick cookware sets & more
-
Save up to 45% on All-Clad pots and cookware sets at Amazon - see the latest deals on a wide range of All-Clad stainless steel and non stick saucepans, frypans, and cookware sets
-
Save up to 20% on a wide range of Pyrex bakeware and food storage containers at Amazon - check the live prices on baking dishes, measuring cups, food containers & more
-
Save up to 58% on Calphalon cookware & appliances at Amazon - view the latest savings on nonstick cookware, countertop ovens, espresso machines & more
Best toaster oven deals:
-
Save up to 56% on a wide range of toaster ovens at Amazon - view the best deals on toaster ovens from top brands like Cuisinart, Black+Decker, Toshiba & more
-
Save up to 39% on digital air fryer toaster ovens at Amazon - check the best deals from top brands like Ninja, Toshiba, Cuisinart, Oster & more
-
Save up to 36% on top-rated countertop ovens at Amazon - find the latest deals on multi-functional, stainless steel countertop ovens from Oster, Luby Large, KitchenAid & more
-
Save up to 56% on convection ovens at Amazon - get the latest prices on a wide range of toaster & convection ovens from best-selling brands like Cuisinart, Elite Gourmet, Toshiba & more
-
Save up to 36% on popular Oster toaster ovens at Amazon - check the top deals on digital convection ovens, air fryer ovens, French door ovens & more
Best blender deals:
-
Save up to 33% on popular blenders from brands like Vitamix, Ninja, Nutribullet & more at Amazon - view the best deals and prices on top-rated personal, countertop, and immersion hand blenders
-
Save up to 26% on top-rated Ninja blenders at Amazon - check the best deals on countertop blenders, single-serve blenders, food processors, pro-grade kitchen systems, and more
-
Save up to 22% on a wide range of Nutribullet blenders at Amazon - see the top deals on Nutribullet’s best-selling blenders, nutrient extractors, replacement parts & more
-
Save up to 40% on best-selling immersion blenders at Amazon - find the latest deals on hand blenders from Mueller, KitchenAid, EdorReco & more
Best KitchenAid deals:
Best grill deals:
-
Save on a wide range of grills from Weber, Traeger, Hamilton & more at Amazon - get the best deals on propane & natural gas, pellet & charcoal BBQ grills
-
Save up to $60 on top-rated gas grills at Amazon - click the link for the latest deals on liquid propane gas grills from Weber, Char-Broil, Cuisinart & more
-
Save up to $122 on Traeger pellet grills, wood pellets & more at Amazon - view top deals on Traeger grills, smokers, pellets & accessories
-
Save up to $170 on a wide range of Weber grills at Amazon - check the latest deals on portable grills, charcoal grills, high-performance gas grills & more
-
Save on best-selling pellet grills from Traeger, Z Grills, Weber & more at Amazon - see the latest savings on wood pellet grills, smokers, and grill accessories
-
Save up to 28% on must-have Ninja Foodi grills at Amazon - check the best deals on a wide range of multi-functional, countertop indoor grills from Ninja
-
Save up to $59 on electric & outdoor griddles from Blackstone, Presto & more at Amazon - find the best deals on griddle cooking stations & table top griddles
Best espresso machine deals:
Best coffee maker deals:
-
Save up to 46% on a wide range of coffee makers at Amazon - including top-rated espresso machines, single-serve brewers, programmable coffee makers, multi-serve machines, and more
-
Save up to 39% on Keurig coffee makers at Amazon - featuring Keurig’s best-selling line of coffee makers, including the K-Classic, K-Cafe, K-Elite, K-Slim, K-Supreme pod coffee brewers
-
Save up to 39% on Ninja coffee makers at Amazon - check live deals on Ninja’s programmable coffee makers, hot and cold brew systems, and fold-away frothers
-
Save up to 40% on popular Nespresso coffee machines at Amazon - find the latest deals on highly acclaimed Nespresso machines, including the Vertuo Next, Lattissima, Essenza, Pixie, and more
-
Save up to 46% on coffee makers from Cuisinart at Amazon - click the link for live prices on Cuisinart single-serve coffee machines, grind & brew combos & multi-serve coffee makers
Best Instant Pot deals:
-
Save up to 21% on best-selling Instant Pot pressure cookers at Amazon - check the latest deals on a wide range of Instant Pot electric multi-cookers with one-touch controls
-
Save on the Instant Pot Pro at Amazon - featuring 6 qt and 8 qt sizes, the 10-in-1 Instant Pot Pro is a pressure cooker, cake baker, steamer, slow cooker, sous vide, and more
-
Save up to 14% on the Instant Pot Duo at Amazon - check live prices on the 7-in-1, 9-in-1, and 11-in-1 programmable Duo and Duo Plus cookers from Instant Pot
-
Save up to $20 on Instant Pot 8 qt cookers at Amazon - featuring deals on popular 8-quart Instant Pot pressure cookers, including the Duo, Duo Plus, and Duo Evo Plus
-
Save up to $31 on Instant Pot 6 qt cookers at Amazon - adds flavor and improves nutrition with NutriBoost technology, touch screen controls, and 15 psi max pressure
-
Save on Instant Pot 3 qt pressure cookers at Amazon - the Instant Pot Duo Mini and Duo Plus Mini are the most compact multi-use cookers in the lineup
Best air fryer deals:
-
Save up to 25% on air fryers from Ninja, Instant Pot, and Philips at Amazon - click the link for the latest prices of the Ninja 4-in-1 Air Fryer, Instant Vortex, Philips Airfryer Twin TurboStar, and more
-
Save up to 29% on top-rated air fryer ovens from Cuisinart, Cosori, and Ninja at Amazon - check out the best deals on best-selling Cuisinart TOA-60, COSORI Smart 12-in-1, and Ninja Foodi XL air fryer ovens
-
Save up to 22% on a wide range of Ninja air fryers and air fryer ovens at Amazon - check live prices on the classic Ninja AF101 Air Fryer as well as the Ninja Foodi Basket Air Fryer and Ninja Foodi Air Fryer Oven
-
Save up to $100 on a selection of air fryers from Philips Kitchen Appliances at Amazon - click the link to see the latest prices of models from the Philips Air Fryer Essential and Air Fryer Premium collections
-
Save up to 17% on a wide range of Instant Pot Vortex air fryers at Amazon - check the latest deals on Instant Pot Vortex air fryer series plus the Instant Pot Air Fryer Lid and other air fryer accessories
-
Save up to 38% on Cuisinart air fryers and air fryer ovens at Amazon - check the latest prices of the Cuisinart Compact Air Fryer, Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven, and more
Searching for more deals? Click here to browse the entire range of deals at Walmart’s Deals for Days sale and click here to see Amazon’s entire range of Prime Day deals. Save Bubble earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
What makes a great kitchen? A great kitchen has to have complete cookware so that you can cook any dish you want. Some dishes can’t be cooked on a stove so having a microwave oven and a grill. For the busy cook, the Instant Pot Duo multicooker is a great helper in the kitchen. Meanwhile, it’s also better to have a Vitamix blender for processing fruits and vegetables. But if you want to go healthy all the way, better invest in a Ninja Air Fryer, too. Lastly, don’t forget the coffee maker and Keurig K-Classic is one good option.
About Save Bubble: Save Bubble round-up the latest online sales news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Save Bubble earns from qualifying purchases.
