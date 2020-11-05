Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

KitchenAid Mixer Black Friday Deals (2020): Early Stand Mixer, Hand & Artisan Mixer Savings Identified by Saver Trends

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/05/2020 | 11:16pm EST

The best early KitchenAid mixer deals for Black Friday, including discounts on hand, professional, artisan and stand mixers and attachments

Here’s our round-up of all the best early KitchenAid deals for Black Friday, together with the top sales on 5qt, 6qt and more KitchenAid mixers and mixer attachments. Explore the latest deals in the list below.

Best KitchenAid Deals:

In need of some more deals? Check out Walmart’s Black Friday Deals for Days sales event and Amazon’s latest Black Friday-worthy deals to enjoy more deals at the moment. Saver Trends earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

KitchenAid is well-known for their high-quality kitchen products, one of which is their artisan mixer. It is a well-designed product that offers efficient and reliable working mechanisms. It comes with a 4.7-litre capacity, full metal body, and multiple attachment options. This professional stand mixer is equipped with ten speed levels. 5 qt and 6 qt are some of the variants available.

About Saver Trends: Saver Trends research and share online sales news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Saver Trends earns from qualifying purchases.

© Business Wire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
12:31aGlobal Neuroscience Antibodies and Assays Market Analysis Report 2020-2024 - Industry Growth Rate Projection With CAGR of Over 8% and Current Trends, Share, Size, Top Players With Its Type and Applications | Technavio
BU
12:30aMARTELA OYJ : Corporation's Interim Report 1 January – 30 September 2020
AQ
12:30aHEXAGON COMPOSITES : Purus to supply composite high-pressure cylinders for the development of the first hydrogen powered commuter train in the U.S.
AQ
12:30aHEXAGON COMPOSITES : Purus awarded purchase order by Hino Trucks – supporting Project Z – the company's development path to zero emissions vehicles (ZEV)
AQ
12:25aAMAZON COM : AWS Announces Plans to Launch a Second Region in India
BU
12:22aTOYOTA MOTOR : Japan's Toyota sees profit slip, holding up despite pandemic
AQ
12:21aTOYOTA MOTOR : Japan's Toyota sees profit slip, holding up despite pandemic
AQ
12:19aSensex, Nifty gain on Reliance boost, set for best week since June
RE
12:16aCHINDATA GROUP : opens Asia's largest single hyperscale data center in Shanxi
PR
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street rallies as investors eye split U.S. Congress
2S&P 500 : Investors see silver-lining in U.S. election uncertainty
3VOLKSWAGEN AG : Volkswagen CEO says will tweak strategy to maintain electric, autonomous push
4INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION : Insurer RSA in $9.4 billion takeover talks with Intact, Tryg
5HALO LABS INC. : HALO LABS : Provides Updates
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group