Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Kiwi falls as central bank reinforces negative rate expectations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/08/2020 | 12:33am EDT

SYDNEY, Oct 8 (Reuters) - The New Zealand dollar slipped against its U.S. and Australian counterparts on Thursday, undermined by expectations of negative central bank rates.

The kiwi slipped 0.4% after a New Zealand central banker said it was "actively working" on negative rates, reinforcing existing expectations for such a move.

"It seems like a very clear message that (negative rates) are their intention, so I think that's what the market latched onto," said BNZ senior economist Doug Steel.

"In a way, it's a very similar message to what they gave in their September monetary policy review, but it's reinforcement of it and arguably a little more aggressive."

That pushed the Australian dollar up to NZ$1.0888, its highest level against the kiwi since Sept. 15.

Also supporting the Aussie against its trans-Tasman counterpart was Canberra's planned spending spree to turn around its coronavirus-hit economy, announced on Tuesday.

However, the Australian currency defied a broader risk rally against safe-haven units on Thursday, trading flat at $0.7140, having lifted off a one-week low on Wednesday.

The U.S. dollar and yen were marginally weaker after the revival of hopes for some U.S. spending improved appetite for riskier currencies. A flurry of late-Tuesday tweets from President Donald Trump, after he cancelled talks with Democrats over coronavirus relief, suggested he was open to piecemeal spending measures. "It's been a rather quiet session (and) little on the data docket to move the Australian dollar," said TD Securities Asia-Pacific rates strategist Prashant Newnaha.

Analysts interpreted a monetary policy statement from the Reserve Bank of Australia on Tuesday to mean it would expand its bond buying programme.

However, analysts say the Reserve Bank of New Zealand still sounds more dovish than Australia's central bank.

Shorter-dated Australian government bond yields recovered from lows hit on Wednesday when investors priced in a rate cut and more bond buying from the central bank. The three-year yield climbed to 0.15%, coming off a record low of 0.138%.

Three-year treasury futures dipped 1 tick to 99.815 while ten-year bond futures eased 3 ticks to 99.120. (Editing by Vidya Ranganathan and Sam Holmes)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) 0.08% 0.94694 Delayed Quote.4.03%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.14% 75.709 Delayed Quote.-1.49%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (AUD/NZD) 0.06% 1.08606 Delayed Quote.3.41%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) 0.11% 0.65506 Delayed Quote.-3.79%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.11% 0.71454 Delayed Quote.1.34%
BRITISH POUND / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (GBP/AUD) 0.01% 1.81009 Delayed Quote.-4.14%
EURO / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (EUR/AUD) -0.09% 1.64709 Delayed Quote.3.33%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:13aHK stocks slip on reports of potential U.S. restrictions on Tencent
RE
01:12aDollar, yen lower as U.S. stimulus hopes boost sentiment
RE
01:11aBOJ raises assessment for eight of Japan's nine regions
RE
01:11aInvestors eye discounted U.S. healthcare sector as Biden's lead in polls grows
RE
01:10aU.S. vice presidential debate reinforces concerns of policy deadlock
RE
01:10aJapan service sector sentiment improves in Sept to 2-1/2-year high
RE
01:10aBANK OF JAPAN : Regional Economic Report (Summary) (Oct. 2020)
PU
01:07aDollar, yen lower as U.S. stimulus hopes boost sentiment
RE
01:02aOil prices edge up as Hurricane Delta approaches U.S. Gulf of Mexico
RE
01:01aNZ ELECTION : Support for opposition national party drops to 32% - poll
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. : ITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : 10/07/2020 Reference Form 2019
2ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : could profit from COVID-19 vaccine as early as July - FT
3TOSHIBA CORPORATION : TOSHIBA : to accelerate development of pure hydrogen fuel cell module for vessels and ra..
4COOPER ENERGY LIMITED : COOPER ENERGY : Form 604 Change of interests of substantial holder L1 Capital Pty Ltd ..
5AMAZON.COM, INC. : Amazon sends legal notice to Future Group over Reliance deal

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group