Kiwi falls as central bank reinforces negative rate expectations

SYDNEY, Oct 8 (Reuters) - The New Zealand dollar slipped
against its U.S. and Australian counterparts on Thursday,
undermined by expectations of negative central bank rates.
The kiwi slipped 0.4% after a New Zealand central
banker said it was "actively working" on negative rates,
reinforcing existing expectations for such a move.
"It seems like a very clear message that (negative rates)
are their intention, so I think that's what the market latched
onto," said BNZ senior economist Doug Steel.
"In a way, it's a very similar message to what they gave in
their September monetary policy review, but it's reinforcement
of it and arguably a little more aggressive."
That pushed the Australian dollar up to NZ$1.0888, its
highest level against the kiwi since Sept. 15.
Also supporting the Aussie against its trans-Tasman
counterpart was Canberra's planned spending spree to turn around
its coronavirus-hit economy, announced on Tuesday.
However, the Australian currency defied a broader risk rally
against safe-haven units on Thursday, trading flat at $0.7140,
having lifted off a one-week low on Wednesday.
The U.S. dollar and yen were marginally weaker after the
revival of hopes for some U.S. spending improved appetite for
riskier currencies. A flurry of late-Tuesday tweets from
President Donald Trump, after he cancelled talks with Democrats
over coronavirus relief, suggested he was open to piecemeal
spending measures.
"It's been a rather quiet session (and) little on the data
docket to move the Australian dollar," said TD Securities
Asia-Pacific rates strategist Prashant Newnaha.
Analysts interpreted a monetary policy statement from the
Reserve Bank of Australia on Tuesday to mean it would expand its
bond buying programme.
However, analysts say the Reserve Bank of New Zealand still
sounds more dovish than Australia's central bank.
Shorter-dated Australian government bond yields recovered
from lows hit on Wednesday when investors priced in a rate cut
and more bond buying from the central bank. The three-year yield
climbed to 0.15%, coming off a record low of 0.138%.
Three-year treasury futures dipped 1 tick to 99.815
while ten-year bond futures eased 3 ticks to 99.120.
