BFM TV said the attacker was killed by police. Police do not initially think the attack was terrorism-related, the news channel reported.
The Bordeaux prosecutor's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Less than four months out from the Olympic Games, France is on its highest state of security alert. A soccer match between Paris St-Germain and Barcelona in the French capital on Wednesday night took place under tightened security measures after a threat from Islamic State.
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Richard Lough and Chris Reese, William Maclean)