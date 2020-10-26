Log in
Knightscope Hires CFO

10/26/2020 | 10:02am EDT

Opportunity to Purchase Shares in Knightscope Now Available Online

Knightscope, Inc., a developer of advanced physical security technologies utilizing fully autonomous robots focused on enhancing U.S. security operations, announced today that Mallorie Burak has joined the Company as its Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201026005337/en/

Knightscope's new EVP & CFO, Mallorie S Burak. (Photo: Business Wire)

Ms. Burak is an experienced financial executive with over 25 years of expertise across a broad spectrum of industries ranging from early stage start-ups to multi-national public corporations. Over the span of her career, she has negotiated and managed over $500 million of successful financing and M&A deals and has spent the last 13 years focused on turnarounds and special situations for both public and venture backed companies.

Prior to joining Knightscope, Ms. Burak served as CFO at ThinFilm Electronics ASA from 2019 to 2020, an innovative solid-state lithium battery start-up, and Alta Devices, Inc., a GaAs thin-film solar technology start-up, where she secured over $13 million and $56 million in funding, respectively. Prior to Alta Devices, she served as CFO at FriendFinder Networks, Rainmaker Systems, FoodLink, and Southwall Technologies.

Ms. Burak has a proven track record of creating a high-performance culture with a strong focus on operational excellence and maximizing shareholder value, as evidenced by the successful acquisition of Southwall Technologies after having repositioned, restructured, and grown the company. She has significant experience working with a variety of financing sources, both public and private, and has led and managed numerous M&A related activities. She holds a BSBA and MBA from San Jose State University.

PURCHASE SHARES IN KNIGHTSCOPE

Knightscope is now backed by over 16,000 investors and 4 major corporations. To date, the Company has raised over $70 million since its inception in 2013 to build its crime-fighting technology from scratch. Accredited and unaccredited investors, as well as domestic and international investors, may invest from $500 to $10M completely online. Click here to buy stock at $10 per share. The Offering Circular filed with respect to the Knightscope Reg A+ Offering, which contains important information and disclosures including financial statements and risk factors, is available here. You should read the Offering Circular and risks related to this offering before investing. This Reg A+ offering is made available through StartEngine Primary, LLC. This investment is speculative, illiquid, and involves a high degree of risk, including the possible loss of your entire investment.

About Knightscope

Knightscope is an advanced security technology company based in Silicon Valley that builds fully autonomous security robots that deter, detect and report. Our long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us at www.knightscope.com. Follow Knightscope on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Legal Disclaimer

Knightscope and www.knightscope.com are operated by Knightscope, Inc. Investment opportunities in the Reg A+ offering are not a public offering, are private placements, are subject to long hold periods, are illiquid investments and investors must be able to afford the loss of their entire principal. There is no guarantee that Knightscope will register its shares with the SEC or any stock exchange. Offers to buy or sell any security can only be made through official offering and subscription documents that contain important information about risks, fees and expenses. You should conduct your own due diligence including reviewing in detail the Offering Circular and consultation with a financial advisor, attorney, accountant, or other professional that can help you to understand the risks associated with the investment opportunity.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements regarding Knightscope’s proposed public listing of its securities and the timing thereof, projected business performance, operating results, financial condition and other aspects of the company, expressed by such language as “expected,” “anticipated,” “projected” and “forecasted.” These statements also include estimates of the pace of customer adoption of the company’s products, engineering developments and prototype capabilities. Please be advised that such statements are intentions or estimates only and there is no assurance that the results stated or implied by forward-looking statements will actually be realized by the company, or that the company will be able to consummate its planned goals (including without limitation, a public listing of its securities). Forward-looking statements may be based on management assumptions that prove to be wrong. The Company’s predictions may not be realized for a variety of reasons, including due to inability to raise a sufficient amount of funds, a lack of marketability for the company’s securities, failure of business operations, competition, customer sales cycles, and engineering or technical issues, among others. The Company and its business are subject to substantial risks and potential events beyond its control that would cause material differences between predicted results and actual results, including the company incurring operating losses and experiencing unexpected material adverse events.

