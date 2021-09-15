Knotch Shows Strong Momentum in First Half Of 2021

Knotch Content Intelligence Platform (CIP) Continues Growth in Strategic Areas

Knotch, Inc., the leading software platform that enables brands to develop direct relationships with their consumers and measure the performance of marketing investments against business outcomes, announced 96% growth in new bookings quarter over quarter during 2021. This builds off the strong year of growth in 2020, as brands shifted more focus onto owned and operated content experiences and the development of more direct to consumer products and services.

In addition to the revenue growth, Knotch has seen a 67% increase in the number of new clients including Paypal, Zillow, Morgan Stanley, and St Jude. Knotch also added its first publisher—The Atlantic—expanding the Knotch Content Intelligence Platform (KCIP) to allow publishers to provide data-driven insights to their clients.

“Our performance in the first half of the year proves that the growing investment in digital content and storytelling is becoming much more strategic to companies in all industries and of all sizes,” said Anda Gansca, Knotch Co-founder and CEO. “Content Intelligence is how all of these companies measure and optimize their growing investment in a world where digital is the new and possibly only channel. As we look ahead to the second half of the year, we are excited about a major platform enhancement, continued growth in our operations and talent as well as other developments on the customer front.”

This summer, Knotch hosted the industry's first content intelligence conference, Insight2021. In conjunction with its partners—Salesforce and Linkedin—Knotch provided a full-day virtual experience to over 1500 registrants highlighting the strategic value of content intelligence in today’s digital-first economy. With speakers from companies including MasterCard, Marriott, Citi and GoodEggs, attendees from companies of all sizes were provided access to key leaders in the industry on relevant topics.

To support this momentum, Knotch added three key executives to senior management. Industry veteran Ben Plummer joined as EVP of Marketing; Brett Crossley as SVP of Product; and Tamika Bryant Comer joined as the SVP of People and Corporate Legal Counsel. In addition to these key leadership hires, Knotch’s overall staff grew with 40 new hires in engineering and sales.

About Knotch

Knotch is the global leader in Content Intelligence that enables brands to unlock the true value of their content, connect their content activities to business outcomes, and optimize their content strategy through data-based insights. The Knotch Content Intelligence Platform consolidates a full range of datasets spanning both owned and paid content channels in a single location, providing a one-stop view and analysis of content activity not available from any other source. For more information, visit knotch.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210915005305/en/