Know Labs Begins Process to List on Major Exchange

Know Labs, Inc. (OTCQB: KNWN), an emerging leader in non-invasive medical diagnostics, through its patented and patent pending electromagnetic energy technology platforms, announced today that it intends to list on a major national exchange, either NASDAQ or the NYSE, and is beginning the listing application process. Additionally, the Company highlighted recent accomplishments and issued its first public statement on the activities of its subsidiary corporation, Particle, Inc. which has, until now, been in stealth mode.

“Particle is the world’s first hybrid light bulb that blends everyday light with disinfecting power, giving it not just a pleasing aesthetic but also valuable utility, opening the door to a cleaner life.” - Phil Bosua (Photo: Business Wire)

Uplist to a Major Exchange

The Company has begun the process for an uplisting on a major national exchange; either NASDAQ or the NYSE. Listed companies must meet financial and liquidity requirements and satisfy corporate governance and disclosure requirements on both an initial and continuing basis.

The listing of the Company's common shares on a national exchange is subject to exchange approval and the ability of the Company to satisfy all applicable listing and regulatory

requirements. While the Company intends to satisfy all of the applicable listing criteria, there is no assurance that a national exchange will approve the Company's application or that the

Company will complete the listing as proposed.

Know Labs management believes uplisting to a national exchange will:

Provide additional opportunities to attract institutional and retail investors, allowing the Company to broaden its investor base in the United States and internationally;

Increase the visibility of the Company, its growth strategy, accomplishments and results to date;

Enable an aggressive growth strategy;

Increase liquidity of the Company's common shares; and

Raise the Company's overall profile and ultimately enhance shareholder value.

"Today's announcement is a significant milestone in our efforts to build Know Labs’ patented platform technology into an industry-leading provider of the next generation of continuous, real-time, non-invasive health monitoring solutions to address the unmet needs of millions of people facing challenging health conditions,” said Ron Erickson, Chairman and Founder of Know Labs. "In addition to increasing our visibility in the marketplace, the uplisting should improve the liquidity of our stock, broaden our institutional shareholder base, and augment long-term shareholder value."

Company Highlights

Received foundational patent on its Bio-RFID™ technology (US Patent No. 10,548,503 B2, entitled “Health Related Diagnostics Employing Spectroscopy in Radio/Microwave Frequency Band”) and continued work to expand its IP portfolio. Currently, the Company has more than 30 patents pending in their core focus on the use of electromagnetic energy to accurately identify and measure a broad range of in vivo biomolecules in the advancement of real-time, continuous health monitoring.

Closed a $5.7 million financing on favorable terms to support the advancement of the Company’s efforts to bring non-invasive glucose monitoring to the marketplace.

Developed relationships with internationally recognized clinical research institutions to perform laboratory-based validation testing to confirm internal test results.

Continued work on miniaturization of the Know Labs UBAND™ technology, internal testing and refinement of the use of its trade secret algorithms for exacting determination of blood glucose levels.

Formed the Particle, Inc. subsidiary to further expand and monetize Know Labs intellectual property.

Secured a team and resources to advance the Particle, Inc. commercialization activities.

Particle, Inc.

Formed in May 2020 and built upon the intellectual property of Know Labs, the independent team at Particle, Inc. has worked for the past 9 months to bring to market a disinfecting light bulb that can screw into existing fixtures in your home, office, or business. The Particle™ bulb is a hybrid light bulb that emits warm white light for everyday use and can kill viruses, bacteria, and germs, without harm to you or your family.

Through internal preliminary testing, Particle, Inc. has confirmed the bulb’s efficacy in disinfecting common germs such as E. coli and Staphylococcus. A world renowned, CDC-regulated biosafety level-4 laboratory is currently testing the Particle bulb’s ability to deactivate SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

“Particle is the world’s first hybrid light bulb that blends everyday light with disinfecting power, giving it not just a pleasing aesthetic but also valuable utility, opening the door to a cleaner life.” - Phil Bosua

Phil Bosua, Know Labs CEO and the inventor behind the first smart light bulb stated, “I had previously developed a light bulb that kills viruses and bacteria. When the coronavirus pandemic swept the world, we decided the time was right to truly revolutionize lighting as we know it. All of the internal testing we have conducted has been extremely positive and we expect results from an independent laboratory in the coming weeks. We brought together a talented team that is excited to introduce the Particle bulb to the market. It is the first of several products from Particle that I believe will make the space you inhabit safer for you and your family.”

About Know Labs, Inc.

Know Labs, Inc. is a public company whose shares trade under the stock symbol “KNWN.” The Company’s technology uses spectroscopy to direct electromagnetic energy through a substance or material to capture a unique molecular signature. The Company refers to its technology as Bio-RFID™. The Bio-RFID technology can be integrated into a variety of wearable, mobile or bench-top form factors. This patented and patent pending technology makes it possible to effectively conduct analyses that could only previously be performed by invasive and/or expensive and time-consuming lab-based tests. The Company’s first product will be the non-invasive UBAND™ Continuous Glucose Monitor (CGM). Those wishing to stay up to date on the developments at Know Labs can subscribe to the Company’s YouTube channel at this link. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.knowlabs.co.

