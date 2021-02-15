Knowledge Is Power: How AEM Business Intelligence Can Help Your Business

By Benjamin Duyck, AEM Director of Market Intelligence

It's always been said that growth follows knowledge.

AEM is committed to helping ensure our members remain competitive in today's ever-evolving global marketplace. In providing industry insights, macroeconomic trendsand industry data, we work to provide informationthat helps equipment manufacturers facilitate decision-making, understand competitors - and mostimportantly - grow in their ability to better serve their customers.

It's easy to look back at what's happened with the benefit of hindsight and recognize the impact of market forces on the manufacturing industry and the overall economy. But,if lessons can't be learned, and organizations aren't able to apply the knowledge they gain topredict - at least with some level of accuracy - what's to come, thenthere aren'ta lot of advantages to be gained.

Think back to 2019. The United States was experiencing the longest-lasting periodof economic expansion in the nation's history. Business confidence was high, as was consumer confidence.Unemployment had reached historic lows. And while both tariffs and rising interest rates led to concerns about an impeding slowdown, the short-term economic outlook was overwhelmingly positive.

Thencame the unforeseen - and stinging - impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. It not only stifled economic activity, but dramatically altered consumer behavior in a matter of afew short weeks. COVID-19 forced organizations of all types and sizes- including AEM members - to effectively pivot on a dime in the face of virtually unprecedented uncertainty.

As the pandemic took hold, AEM stepped up to support its members by providing timely information and relevant resources to support their businesses. From a business intelligence standpoint, the Associationhas continued tooffer a wide range of market data products,including webinars, white papersand public market intelligence highlights.

Business Intelligence offerings fall under fourcategories:

Industry Qualitative Insights - Products are based on proprietary qualitative member input and exclusive access to insights and data from partnering associations. AEM offer s equipment industry trends reports and custom surveys via Market Research Opportunities .

Industry Quantitative Insights - Products are obtained through partnerships and/or paid vendor relationships , and they serve as indicator-based inputs for company strategies. AEM offer s the leading indicator program, forecast center and industry data reports.

Market Research Opportunities - Tap into AEM's extensive end-user da tabase for proprietary market research. Opportunities include exclusive customized surveys and reports geared toward your target market with unique features and benefits.

AEM Member-Only Business Intelligence 2021 Manufacturing Outlook Webinars - As an AEM member, you have exclusive access to quarterly Business Intelligence webinars that deliver expert insights into the latest industry drivers and forecasts. It's been almost a year since the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in the U.S., and it remains a major challenge for organizations across the country and around the world. While the equipment manufacturing industry , along with the customers it serves , have adjusted accordingly, there's always more knowledge to be gained to help ensure successful growth in the long term. Acquiring that knowledge and , more importantly , applying it to achieve a distinct competitive advantage, is no small task. But that's why AEM is here to help .

Iencourage you to reach outandlearn more.

