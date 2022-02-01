Log in
Koch Industries, Inc. and Koch Supply & Trading, LP v. Canada (ICSID Case No. ARB/20/52) – Amici Curiae

02/01/2022 | 03:12pm EST
The Tribunal in Koch Industries, Inc. and Koch Supply & Trading, LP v. Canada (ICSID Case No. ARB/20/52) invites any person or entity that is not a disputing party in this arbitration to apply to the Tribunal by March 17, 2022, for permission to file a written submission as an amicus curiae. In this regard, the Tribunal will be guided by the Statement of the NAFTA Free Trade Commission on non-disputing party participation. In particular:

1. The application for permission to file an amicus curiae submission shall:

a. be made in writing, dated and signed by the person filing the application, and include the address and other contact details of the applicant;
b. be no longer than 5 typed pages;
c. describe the applicant, including, where relevant, its membership and legal status (e.g., company, trade association or other non-governmental organization), its general objectives, the nature of its activities, and any parent organization (including any organization that directly or indirectly controls the applicant);
d. disclose whether or not the applicant has any affiliation, direct or indirect, with any disputing party;
e. identify any government, person or organization that has provided any financial or other assistance in preparing the submission;
f. specify the nature of the interest that the applicant has in the arbitration;
g. identify the specific issues of fact or law in the arbitration that the applicant has addressed in its written submission;
h. explain, by reference to the factors specified in paragraph 6 of the Statement of the NAFTA Free Trade Commission, why the Tribunal should accept the submission; and
i. be made in the language of the arbitration (English).

2. The submission shall be attached to the application and:

a. be dated and signed by the person filing the submission;
b. be concise, and in no case longer than 20 typed pages, including any appendices;
c. set out a precise statement supporting the applicant's position on the issues; and
d. only address matters within the scope of the dispute.

3. The application and the attached submission should be filed by email to: [email protected].

Disclaimer

ICSID - International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes published this content on 01 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2022 20:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
