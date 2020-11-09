Log in
Kochava : Announces Acquisition of Thalamus

11/09/2020 | 09:31am EST

Rebranded as the Kochava Media Index, the most comprehensive database of record for digital media purchasing decisions

Kochava, the leading real-time data solutions company for omni-channel attribution and measurement, today announced the acquisition of Thalamus, the largest research database of ad vendor data in the world. Adding to the robustness of Kochava’s Marketers Operating System™ platform (m/OS), the newly branded Kochava Media Index will be the most comprehensive source for digital media purchasing decisions. The Media Index will connect buyers and sellers through a discovery experience that offers breadth, ease of use, and the industry’s most robust data about each media source.

“The addition of Thalamus to our product offering is another exciting step forward as we continue to diversify Kochava’s exceptional solutions to the digital advertising ecosystem,” said Charles Manning, Founder and CEO of Kochava. “With our new Kochava Media Index, brands can compare and contrast different ad vendors based on KPI offerings and ratings, contract detail, minimum spend requirements, campaign conversion goals, with the ability to connect with vendors via the platform.”

Key Features of the Kochava Media Index include:

  • Advertisers can utilize filters or keywords to search and discover ad vendors across multiple channels to find the best partner to meet their goals. Ad vendor profile information includes: company descriptions, pricing models, and verified contact information to reach out directly for more information.
  • Ad Vendors can leverage the ad buyer database to find relevant and in-market prospects to grow their business. Ad buyer profiles information includes company descriptions, company size, site traffic, social posts, and more.
  • Each claimed profile gains access to their page analytics for in-depth insights into finding out which brands are searching or engaging with your company profile, and generates high quality sources of lead generation to foster potential customers.

With over 50,000 ad partners and counting, the Kochava Media Index houses the most comprehensive dataset of ad partner capabilities, contacts, marketing collateral, ad specs, and network data for vendors across the globe.

Media buying teams representing 90% of the AdAge top digital agencies list, as well as global brands, and use the Media Index to source, evaluate, and connect with participating ad partners to meet their digital advertising goals.

“We are thrilled to be joining Kochava,” said Garrett Gan, Founder of Thalamus. “As the industry’s largest advertising database, the combination of our offering with Kochava’s rich solutions is a powerful new offering for the ecosystem.”

For more information go to https://media-index.kochava.com/.

About Kochava

Kochava Inc. is a real-time data solutions company offering the leading omni-channel measurement and attribution solutions for data-driven marketers. The Marketers Operating System™ (m/OS) from Kochava empowers advertisers and publishers with a platform that seamlessly integrates and manages customer identity, measurement and data controls. Unlike the complicated, siloed tech stacks employed today, the m/OS takes the next step: unifying all of your data and critical omni-channel solutions into a cohesive, operational system that goes beyond data aggregation and reporting. The m/OS provides the foundation for limitless advertiser and publisher tools, including the option to build third-party solutions onto the platform. By design, m/OS facilitates success by making data accessible and actionable to maximize ROI.

With a culture of customer-driven innovation, dedication to data security, and the most powerful tools in the ecosystem, Kochava is trusted by top brands to harness their data for growth. Kochava also hosts the largest independent mobile data marketplace, the Kochava Collective. Headquartered in Sandpoint, Idaho, the company has offices globally. For more information visit their web site www.kochava.com. Follow Kochava on social media: Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2020
