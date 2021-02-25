Kochava Collective and InfoSum Partner to Help Brands Drive Growth

A privacy-first onboarding solution for brands to leverage and activate first-party customer data audiences

The Kochava Collective, the world’s largest independent mobile-first data marketplace, and InfoSum, the world’s leading identity infrastructure provider, today announced a partnership that will arm brands with data-rich marketing insights in a privacy-safe, secure platform. This partnership will give brands unprecedented flexibility in building and activating audiences, all while protecting customers and their data.

“The Kochava Collective data marketplace provides advertisers access to privacy-first data to maximize the performance of their campaigns,” said Brian Cox, General Manager of the Kochava Collective. “Our partnership with InfoSum provides an integral new platform to deliver this first-party data for enrichment and analytics to drive growth.”

The Kochava Collective collects data from vetted first- and third-party sources that are ingested and segmented into a range of behavioral, demographic, and location segments. These data segments can be leveraged to enhance a client’s internal database for more detailed data enrichment and analysis. Enriched data can also be activated across major social and programmatic platforms.

Lauren Wetzel, President North America, Global Strategy and Operations at InfoSum commented, “Global brands and media owners use InfoSum because we offer a privacy-safe, agnostic approach to identity that enables more powerful first-party marketing campaigns. This partnership with Kochava will enable companies to access powerful data, while protecting the privacy of customers.”

InfoSum empowers companies to unlock the full potential of their data by enabling privacy-first collaboration that delivers better experiences for brands, media owners and consumers. Through patented ‘non-movement of data’ customer-centric companies are able to connect data without ever sharing it. From standard data onboarding to more sophisticated identity solutions, companies using InfoSum’s decentralized infrastructure are delivering future-proofed solutions that protect against future technology and regulatory changes, by removing the reliance on a single identifier.

For more information go to www.kochava.com/data-marketplace.

About InfoSum

InfoSum unlocks data’s limitless potential. Using patented, privacy-first technology, InfoSum connects customer records between and amongst companies, without ever sharing data. Customers across financial services, content distribution, connected television, eCommerce, gaming, and entertainment all trust InfoSum to seamlessly and compliantly connect their customer data to other partners through privacy-safe, permissioned, data networks.

There are many applications for InfoSum’s technology, including standard ‘data-onboarding’ to much more sophisticated use cases that allow for the creation of owned identity platforms, the development of new data and advertising products, and the formation of entirely new marketplaces.

InfoSum was founded in 2015. The company has multiple patents, protecting its invention of the ‘non-movement of data.’ InfoSum is based in the US and UK, with offices, and customers across Europe and North America. The company is poised for exponential growth in 2021, with a fresh $15MM Series A investment, and a rapidly expanding client base. For more information visit https://www.infosum.com or follow them on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Kochava

Kochava Inc. is a real-time data solutions company offering the leading omni-channel measurement and attribution solutions for data-driven marketers. The Marketers Operating System™ (m/OS) from Kochava empowers advertisers and publishers with a platform that seamlessly integrates and manages customer identity, measurement and data controls. Unlike the complicated, siloed tech stacks employed today, the m/OS takes the next step: unifying all of your data and critical omni-channel solutions into a cohesive, operational system that goes beyond data aggregation and reporting. The m/OS provides the foundation for limitless advertiser and publisher tools, including the option to build third-party solutions onto the platform. By design, m/OS facilitates success by making data accessible and actionable to maximize ROI.

With a culture of customer-driven innovation, dedication to data security, and the most powerful tools in the ecosystem, Kochava is trusted by top brands to harness their data for growth. Kochava also hosts the largest independent mobile data marketplace, the Kochava Collective. Headquartered in Sandpoint, Idaho, the company has offices globally. For more information visit their web site www.kochava.com. Follow Kochava on social media: Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

