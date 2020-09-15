Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Kodak CEO's options grants did not violate internal policies, says law firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/15/2020 | 11:01pm EDT
Kodak sign is pictured in Bern

Securities transactions made by Eastman Kodak Co Chief Executive Officer Jim Continenza around the time the photography equipment maker learned it could receive a $765 million government loan did not violate internal policies, a law firm hired by the company's board said on Tuesday.

However, an investigation found "gaps" in Kodak's insider trading processes where certain individuals were not included on insider lists, Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP said in a report to a special committee of independent directors at Kodak's board.

Kodak's General Counsel was found to be overwhelmed and running on outdated policies, resulting in board members not being fully advised on relevant internal policies regarding options grants, the law firm said.

Last month, the U.S. government put on hold its loan to Kodak to produce pharmaceutical ingredients at its U.S. factories, over concerns about the company granting of options for 1.75 million shares to Continenza and other securities transactions made by executives.

Initial news of the loan had driven shares 1000% higher, generating a windfall for executives, some of whom had received options one day earlier.

U.S. lawmakers have cited "serious concerns" about the transactions and asked the Securities and Exchange Commission to investigate the circumstances surrounding the matter.

"It is clear from the review's findings that we need to take action to strengthen our practices, policies, and procedures," Continenza said on Tuesday.

Akin said Continenza and board member Philippe Katz obtained preclearance to trade from Kodak's General Counsel, who had concluded it was appropriate as the company's loan application process was at a "highly uncertain" stage.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:19aWTO finds Washington broke trade rules by putting tariffs on China; ruling angers U.S.
RE
12:16aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS : Drones help MMK save more than RUB 100 million
PU
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:09aSnowflake IPO raises $3.36 billion in year's biggest U.S. listing
RE
09/15China approves $13 billion worth of fixed-asset investment projects in August
RE
09/15NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09/15NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09/15Kodak CEO's options grants did not violate internal policies, says law firm
RE
09/15Perpetual recession? Recovery in a year? Economists deeply divided on U.S. future
RE
09/15Fed nominee Shelton doesn't yet have Senate support, Thune says
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SK TELECOM CO.,LTD : SK TELECOM : SKT and Microsoft Launch SKT 5GX Cloud Game Powered by Xbox Game Pass Ultima..
2HANNOVER RÜCK SE : UK firms hail victory in battle over COVID-19 insurance claims
3NIKOLA CORPORATION : Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Nikola Corporation – N..
4APPLE INC. : Apple rolls out virtual fitness service, subscription bundle, catering to pandemic work-from-home
5NVIDIA CORPORATION : China state media outlet calls Nvidia's Arm purchase 'disturbing', urges regulatory cauti..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group