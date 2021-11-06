Kodi Launches First Ever Crypto Based Entertainment With Pitch

Cape Coral, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2021) - Kodi is launching a one stop shop Advertisement/Marketing Agency known as ‘PITCH’, which will function as a subsidiary company making the first ever crypto based Entertainment Network for its users. Kodi Coin ($KODI) is making waves in the world of crypto recently after an explosive marketing campaign had them trending No.1 on Crypto.com.

Kodi is also branching out into the NFT world with their marketplace launching on November 16th, 2021 through their partners at Mint State Crypto. Their presale is currently ongoing with over $100k worth of prizes being held in their 3500 NFT packs being sold.

Upon launching the previous token (Kodiak), Kodi (previously Kodiak) ran into technical difficulties with the contract. The multi-sig wallet used for the marketing funds malfunctioned with the contract, creating a backup in the BNB rewards distribution. Although the issue was resolved within 24 hours, the momentum needed to sustain buying pressure was axed. Kodi (previously Kodiak) team concluded the best option was to snapshot current holders and migrate the contract.

Audited by Cretik

They have recently received the gold standard in contract audits through CertiK, providing investors the ease of anxiety that can come with newly developed currencies. They have also been listed on the HotBit centralized exchange (CEX) within the last week.

