Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Kodi Launches First Ever Crypto Based Entertainment With Pitch

11/06/2021 | 01:15pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Cape Coral, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2021) - Kodi is launching a one stop shop Advertisement/Marketing Agency known as ‘PITCH’, which will function as a subsidiary company making the first ever crypto based Entertainment Network for its users. Kodi Coin ($KODI) is making waves in the world of crypto recently after an explosive marketing campaign had them trending No.1 on Crypto.com.

Kodi is also branching out into the NFT world with their marketplace launching on November 16th, 2021 through their partners at Mint State Crypto. Their presale is currently ongoing with over $100k worth of prizes being held in their 3500 NFT packs being sold.

Upon launching the previous token (Kodiak), Kodi (previously Kodiak) ran into technical difficulties with the contract. The multi-sig wallet used for the marketing funds malfunctioned with the contract, creating a backup in the BNB rewards distribution. Although the issue was resolved within 24 hours, the momentum needed to sustain buying pressure was axed. Kodi (previously Kodiak) team concluded the best option was to snapshot current holders and migrate the contract.

Audited by Cretik

They have recently received the gold standard in contract audits through CertiK, providing investors the ease of anxiety that can come with newly developed currencies. They have also been listed on the HotBit centralized exchange (CEX) within the last week.

Learn more by visiting their website and following them on social media:

Main Website: https://kodicoin.com
Pitch Agency: https://pitchit.agency.com
Telegram: https://t.me/kodicoinofficial
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Kodi_Coin
Instagram: https://instagram.com/kodicoin/
YouTube: https://youtube.com/c/kodicoin/

Media Contact -
Kodi Coin
hello@kodicoin.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/102288


© Newsfilecorp 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:00p(INNV) Denver-Based Berens Law LLC Encourages InnovAge Shareholders to Consider Their Legal Options With Respect to the Pending Class Action Lawsuit
AQ
02:00p20 Million TLC Bonus Investment -Trister Releases a New DAO Salary Mechanism Task System TLC
NE
02:00pZhengzhou 2021 World Sensors Summit Opened
NE
01:58pItaly's Court of Cassation rules inadmissible appeals against Astaldi agreement.
PU
01:48pEdwards Announces Six-month Data From Transcatheter Tricuspid Replacement Program
PR
01:41p65 INCH SMART TV BLACK FRIDAY DEALS 2021 : Best Early LG, Samsung, TCL & More TV Deals Found by The Consumer Post
BU
01:38pOhio Based Family Entertainment Center Scene75 Wins International Recognition
GL
01:36pBLACK FRIDAY TCL TV DEALS 2021 : Early 75, 65 & 55 Inch TCL Roku TV Savings Monitored by Deal Stripe
BU
01:35pMedtronic announces early data for the Intrepid™ transcatheter mitral valve replacement (TMVR) system using new transfemoral delivery system
AQ
01:31pBLACK FRIDAY 60 & 58 INCH TV DEALS 2021 : Top Early LG, Samsung & TCL Savings Found by Spending Lab
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Supply chain problems crimp profit at Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway; cas..
2Supply chain problems crimp profit at Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway; cas..
3Credit Suisse says it shut Ai Weiwei account due to missing paperwork
4Third Quarter Earnings 2021
5Roche chairman sees greater flexibility after Novartis deal - paper

HOT NEWS