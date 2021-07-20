Kofax and Coforce Deliver Intelligent Automation to Digitally Transform the Education Sector

ROC Midden-Nederland and other Dutch Educational Institutions Rolling out Digital Teaching Assistants to Intelligently Automate Inefficient Processes – from Student Onboarding to Invoice Processing

Kofax®, a leading supplier of Intelligent Automation software for digital workflow transformation, and platinum partner Coforce of Ede, Netherlands, today announce they’re partnering to help digitally transform the education sector. Coforce is also working with iPM Partners on this solution to ultimately help educational institutions implement Robotic Process Automation (RPA) software to automate myriad manual, time consuming and expensive manual workflows common in the education sector – enabling more streamlined, cost-efficient operations.

“It’s inspiring to work with our Dutch partner Coforce to accelerate digital workflow transformation in the education industry,” says David Powell, Senior Vice President of EMEA Sales at Kofax. “The innovative automation solutions they’ve developed and compelling customer successes that have resulted speak to the impact intelligent automation plays in helping organizations operate more cost effectively and efficiently.”

Educational institutions are increasingly turning to Coforce, which has built a strong track record of RPA successes. Coforce, an RPA specialist active in a number of sectors, uses Kofax RPA and Kofax TotalAgility® software to provide customers with scalable solutions and support of their automation use-cases. For instance, ROC Midden-Nederland and other Dutch educational institutions are actively rolling out Kofax RPA as a Digital Teaching Assistant within their respective organizations. ROC Midden-Nederland is looking beyond individual automation projects, examining how RPA technology can play a strategic, organization-wide role at scale.

“Coforce is delighted to help the Dutch education sector adopt Kofax RPA so they can get to the next level in their digitization journey,” says Erik van Doorn, Founder and Managing Director at Coforce. “Leveraging iPM's knowledge as a specialized consultancy firm in education, we’re happy to support our customers and ensure tangible ROI.”

The Kofax/Coforce enhanced partnership is enabling customers to scale automation quickly. Within a one-year period, more than five primary processes were automated using Digital Teaching Assistants including:

The registration process for new students

Absence registration or absence administration

Student tracking system and associated administration

Scheduling lessons and teachers more efficiently

Onboarding and registering new employees

Invoice processing and administrative mail workflows

ROC Midden-Nederland has already identified additional use-cases for expansion, and expects the pace of those automations to accelerate in the coming months.

About Coforce

Coforce is a Dutch RPA specialist supporting companies and institutions with knowledge and guidance in the transition to new and efficient automated forms and cooperation between people, processes and technical systems. As a certified platinum Kofax partner, Coforce is a recognized specialist and implementation partner of Kofax RPA and Kofax TotalAgility. The Dutch company employs a large number of certified RPA specialists who map business processes and provide technical support.

To learn more about Coforce's successes in the education world, visit https://www.rocmn.nl/ or download the digital teaching assistant. Coforce currently also organizes roundtables where ROC Midden-Nederland shares its experiences. Contact Coforce at +31 (0) 318 64 87 42 to register.

For more information, visit www.coforce.nl.

About Kofax

Kofax enables organizations to Work Like Tomorrow™—today. Our Intelligent Automation software platform and solutions digitally transform content-intensive workflows. Customers realize faster time-to-value and increased competitiveness, growth and profitability by combining Kofax’s cognitive capture, RPA, process orchestration, analytics and mobile capabilities while increasing business resiliency and mitigating compliance risk. For more information, visit www.kofax.com. Read more on the Kofax Blog and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

© 2021 Kofax, Inc. Kofax is a registered trademark of Kofax Limited.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210720005285/en/