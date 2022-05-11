Kohl's investors expected to reject all 10 of activist Macellum's director nominees - sources

BOSTON, May 11 (Reuters) - Kohl's Corp investors are
expected to reject all 10 of activist Macellum Advisors'
director nominees in one of the year's most hotly contested
proxy battles, sources familiar with the vote count said on
Wednesday.
The U.S. department store chain is expected to hold its
annual meeting later on Wednesday when the offical vote count
will be announced.
Macellum, led by veteran investor Jonathan Duskin,
criticized Kohl's for not doing enough to improve its business
and pushed the company to put itself up for sale.
The company countered by saying that its high caliber board
has the right experience and expertise to execute on the
company's strategy and urged shareholders to back its 13
nominees. The company is currently evaluating bids to sell
itself and some investors argued that this process should be
completed by the existing board.
Proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services
recommended that Kohl's investors elect two of the 10 board
nominees suggested by Macellum.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss, Editing by Louise Heavens)