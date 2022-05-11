Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Kohl's investors expected to reject all 10 of activist Macellum's director nominees - sources

05/11/2022 | 08:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BOSTON, May 11 (Reuters) - Kohl's Corp investors are expected to reject all 10 of activist Macellum Advisors' director nominees in one of the year's most hotly contested proxy battles, sources familiar with the vote count said on Wednesday.

The U.S. department store chain is expected to hold its annual meeting later on Wednesday when the offical vote count will be announced.

Macellum, led by veteran investor Jonathan Duskin, criticized Kohl's for not doing enough to improve its business and pushed the company to put itself up for sale.

The company countered by saying that its high caliber board has the right experience and expertise to execute on the company's strategy and urged shareholders to back its 13 nominees. The company is currently evaluating bids to sell itself and some investors argued that this process should be completed by the existing board.

Proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services recommended that Kohl's investors elect two of the 10 board nominees suggested by Macellum. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss, Editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:39aIEA expects record renewable growth despite cost, supply problems
RE
08:39aChina says it will use various policy tools to support employment
RE
08:39aChina says it will use various policy tools to support employment
RE
08:38aU.S. consumer prices slow in April; inflation still high
RE
08:38aEU seeks to ease rules on seizing sanctioned oligarchs' assets
RE
08:37aFive Egyptian troops killed in attack in north of Sinai peninsula -sources
RE
08:37aNigeria's Buhari tells cabinet ministers planning election runs to resign
RE
08:36aUK rejects EU proposals to resolve N.Irish trade dispute
RE
08:35aFutures turn negative after inflation data
RE
08:34aSpot gold pare gains after u.s. cpi data, last up 0.3%…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Nel ASA: First quarter 2022 financial results
2Elon Musk says Tesla open to buying a mining company
3ALSTOM SA: Alstom FY 2021/22 Results presentation
4Siemens Energy shares hit record low as wind turbine problems mount
5Ahold Delhaize's strong global portfolio delivers growth in Q1 net sal..

HOT NEWS