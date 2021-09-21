Koji Tanabe, CEO of I Peace, Inc. honored by World Biz Magazine with "Top 100 Innovation CEO" Award

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Koji Tanabe, Founder and CEO of I Peace, Inc. (https://www.ipeace.com ), has been selected by the judges of World Biz Magazine's annual awards to be a recipient of the "Top 100 Innovation CEO – 2021" (https://www.worldbizmagazine.net/ ).

I Peace, Inc. is a Palo Alto-based biotech startup focusing on Nobel Prize-wining technology of induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) and has successfully developed a novel system to mass manufacture clinical-grade iPSCs for cell therapy in a palm-sized closed cassette. I Peace supports research institutions and pharmaceutical companies around the globe by providing clinical grade iPSCs conforming with regulatory standards both in the U.S. and Japan.

Koji earned his doctorate under Dr. Shinya Yamanaka, a Kyoto University researcher who received the 2012 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for the discovery that adult somatic cells can be reprogrammed to become pluripotent. Koji has been engaged in the iPSC research from the early stage, and was the second author of the research paper on the first successful generation of human iPSCs. He founded I Peace, Inc. in 2015, aiming to transform iPSCs as a research tool to an essential commodity of life. I Peace has focused on the development and further refinement of iPSC manufacturing technology since its inception in 2015. In 2019, the company began providing research grade iPSCs to research institutions and pharmaceutical companies. In 2020, the company successfully developed an iPSCs manufacturing technology in an automated closed, compact, and modular device, paving the way for mass manufacturing of iPSCs with drastic cost reduction. In 2020, I Peace cell manufacturing facility in Kyoto, Japan (Peace Engine Kyoto), obtained a permit by Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour, and Welfare to manufacture specific cell-based products, and began providing clinical grade iPSCs. In the same year, the company also began providing personal clinical grade iPSC banking service. In 2021, the cell manufacturing facility Peace Engine Kyoto received a third-party certification as cGMP compliant.

Koji Tanabe, founder and CEO of I Peace, Inc. and all the members of I Peace are committed to continue with our efforts to bring further innovation to the process, business, and the industry as a whole.

About I Peace, Inc.

I Peace, Inc. was founded in 2015 at Palo Alto, California. I Peace's mission is to alleviate the suffering of diseased patients and help healthy people maintain a high quality of life. I Peace's proprietary manufacturing platform enables the fully-automated mass production of discrete iPSCs from multiple donors in a single room. Our goal is to give every individual the possibility of their own source of personalized stem cells for life through the creation of iPSCs.

Headquarters: Palo Alto, California

Website: https://www.ipeace.com/en/

Media contact: press@ipeaceinc.com

About Founder and CEO Dr. Koji Tanabe

Dr. Koji Tanabe obtained his Ph.D. from Kyoto University Graduate School of Medicine, working in the laboratory of Professor Shinya Yamanaka, 2012 Nobel Prize Winner in Physiology/Medicine. There, he spent eight years researching iPSCs starting in 2006 — the early days of iPSC development — and became the second author of the scientific paper reporting the world's first successful generation of human iPSCs. After getting his Ph.D., Dr. Tanabe moved to the United States and joined the Dr. Marius Wernig Laboratory, part of the Institute for Stem Cell Biology and Regenerative Medicine at Stanford University Medical School, where the world's first successful direct reprogramming from skin cells to neural cells was achieved. Dr. Tanabe's post-doctoral work at Dr. Wernig's lab was on direct reprogramming of blood cells to neural cells and the iPSC reprogramming mechanism, where he also contributed to numerous scientific papers on iPSCs and on direct reprogramming to neural cells. After a period as a guest researcher at Stanford, Dr. Tanabe founded I Peace and has been serving as CEO ever since. He has been awarded an Overseas Research Fellowship by the Japan Society for the Promotion of Science.

