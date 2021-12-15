Komaspec, a Canadian-owned Manufacturer, Launches Komacut, an Online, Real-time Sheet Metal Ordering Platform

Komacut launch allows for instant quotation and design for manufacturability feedback, as well as seamless ordering and production monitoring of metal componentry.

After four years of development and investment in creating an enterprise level design manufacturability analysis and quotation engine, Komaspec, a Canadian-owned, China-based contract manufacturer, today announced the release of the beta version of Komacut, its proprietary, on-demand platform to enable designers, engineers and companies to receive instant quotes and design feedback, as well as order industrial sheet metal components with value added processes online, in real time, at mass production quality and price.

Online, Real-Time, On-Demand Sheet Metal Ordering Platform (Graphic: Business Wire)

With this step, instant part design iteration and costing information is available to customers worldwide, greatly reducing the complexity of developing and purchasing sheet metal componentry.

The Komacut platform supports customers in need of medium to high volume industrial sheet metal components with multiple processes including Laser Cutting, Sheet Bending, Chamfering & Threading and a wide variety of surface finishes.

Key advantages of the Komacut platform:

Accuracy, transparency and traceability – instant quote for full scale manufacturing of sheet metal parts manufactured in our own manufacturing facilities;

– instant quote for full scale manufacturing of sheet metal parts manufactured in our own manufacturing facilities; Design for Manufacturing – a detailed analysis of the various features of the 3D drawing can be provided in seconds, informing product designers to know exactly which portions of their design need to be updated and how;

– a detailed analysis of the various features of the 3D drawing can be provided in seconds, informing product designers to know exactly which portions of their design need to be updated and how; Fast Turnarounds – stock material, in-house production and our high degree of vertical integration allow us to turn parts around quickly, from medium to high-volume projects;

– stock material, in-house production and our high degree of vertical integration allow us to turn parts around quickly, from medium to high-volume projects; Revision & Quote/Order History Report – built for enterprise with all features to support high volume, industrial quality and specifications control and tracking;

– built for enterprise with all features to support high volume, industrial quality and specifications control and tracking; Corporate Account Options – based on team member roles, admin users can easily set permissions and access to various platform rights, including restricting drawing revisions, and purchasing;

Instant quote with detailed breakdown

[“We’ve designed and built the Komacut platform with the goal of enabling our customers to accelerate innovation, while saving time throughout the process, all the way from 3D to shipment.”

“We designed and built the Komacut platform with the goal of enabling our customers to accelerate innovation, while saving time throughout the process,” said Maxime Berube, Chief Executive Officer of Komaspec. “This is a step forward for the company and we are committed to provide a seamless ordering experience, reducing the gap between design and mass production, and improving collaboration & transparency among all key stakeholders.”

Komacut will support Komaspec’s customers to innovate, allowing them to develop and order parts in minutes, from a handful of parts to hundreds of thousands of units. Access to the beta version will allow early users to upload drawings and receive detailed design for manufacturing feedback within seconds, as well as to quote a variety of materials, finishes and quantities instantly, rather than days or weeks of back and forth with a traditional, offline manufacturer. Beta testers will also receive access to detailed design guides and process limitations revolving around sheet metal manufacturing and design.

In 2020, Komaspec delivered more than 5 million products, built from 26 million components to customers in more than 20 countries. With the opening of Komacut, customers will have access to that same manufacturing capability and design know-how at the click of a button. Interested users can sign up directly at www.komacut.com .

Komacut™ (www.komacut.com) is an online, real-time, on-demand sheet metal ordering platform allowing users to upload and receive instant quotations and design for manufacturing feedback. Developed and owned by Komaspec Manufacturing, Komacut bring more than 15 years of experience in sheet metal manufacturing and leverages it to provide sheet metal components rapidly and painlessly from 3D design to shipment in just a few clicks to customers worldwide.

Komaspec™ Manufacturing Co. is a high-quality, turn-key contract manufacturer for Brands, OEMs and ODMs. With three production facilities in Guangdong, China, and a team of 200 people, our services enable innovative companies to rapidly develop and market new products utilizing Komaspec’s extensive manufacturing capabilities. As a vertically integrated manufacturer, Komaspec builds, tests and packs finished products comprised of components produced in-house. For more information on Komaspec Manufacturing, visit www.komaspec.com or follow us on Linkedin, Facebook, or Instagram.

