Komodo Health : Acquires Mavens, Creating the First Data-Driven Enterprise Platform for Life Sciences

Komodo Health today announced its acquisition of Mavens, a leader in cloud-based technology solutions. The acquisition brings together Komodo’s Healthcare Map™ and software suite with enterprise applications from Mavens, creating the most advanced data-driven, enterprise platform for healthcare and life sciences. This deal will enable customers to more efficiently and seamlessly put life-saving therapies into the hands of patients who need them most. Deal terms were not disclosed.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210111005413/en/

Komodo Health acquires Mavens, a pioneer in cloud computing for the life sciences industry. The acquisition brings together Komodo’s Healthcare Map™ and software suite with enterprise applications from Mavens, creating the most advanced data-driven, enterprise platform for healthcare and life sciences. Together, Komodo Health and Mavens will transform systems of record into systems of insight. (Photo: Business Wire)

“This acquisition disrupts the status quo, unlocking a fundamentally different opportunity for life sciences companies to gain access to differentiated insights through technology,” said Arif Nathoo, MD, CEO and co-founder of Komodo Health. “Purchasing fragmented and costly data assets, custom solutions and expensive consulting projects will be a thing of the past as Komodo Health delivers a seamless, data-driven platform across R&D, Commercial, Medical Affairs and Patient workflows.”

“Customers will benefit from our cloud-based enterprise platform that offers access to a suite of software solutions powered by our industry-leading Healthcare Map,” added Web Sun, President and co-founder of Komodo Health. “This will revolutionize the value that healthcare and life sciences companies can now realize.”

“We are excited to join forces with Komodo Health to create a next-generation solution for the industry,” said Prasad Kanumury (PK), founder and CEO of Mavens. “Together, we will transform the way life sciences companies support patients and providers, ultimately reducing the burden of disease across the globe. This raises the bar and changes the expectations of the entire healthcare ecosystem.”

Together, Komodo and Mavens will expand their software capabilities, powered by insights from Komodo's Healthcare Map™ -- which tracks more than 320 million de-identified patient journeys. As the industry shifts toward a patient-centered data model, enterprise healthcare companies can end their reliance on legacy data aggregators. The acquisition will also accelerate Komodo’s global expansion, as Mavens currently operates in the U.S., U.K. and India.

The acquisition of Mavens also comes on the heels of continued financial investment in Komodo Health, which raised $44 million in Series D funding led by ICONIQ Growth. Previous investors Andreessen Horowitz, Oak HC/FT, IA Ventures, Felicis Ventures, and McKesson Ventures all participated in the round. This funding will accelerate Komodo Health’s ability to expand its Healthcare Map, platform, and solutions and further accelerate its mission to reduce the global burden of disease.

“We have long admired Komodo’s achievements and we believe the company’s unique approach has finally linked robust patient journey data with crucial workflows to achieve greater efficiency and better outcomes in healthcare,” said Caroline Xie, General Partner, ICONIQ Growth. “With the acquisition of Mavens, Komodo extends its strategy deeper into the life sciences enterprise and remains well capitalized to accelerate its impact across the entire healthcare ecosystem.”

About Komodo Health

Komodo Health believes that smarter, more innovative use of data and analytics is essential for reducing disease burden. We apply artificial intelligence and other advanced data science techniques to our first-of-its-kind Healthcare Map™, which tracks the unique patient journeys of over 320 million patients. We empower a multitude of healthcare stakeholders – life science companies, healthcare payers and providers, patient advocacy groups, and others – to create a more cost-effective, value-driven healthcare system. For more information, visit www.komodohealth.com.

About Mavens

Mavens is the pioneer in building trusted software products and implementing cloud-based technology to help biotech, rare disease, and specialty pharma companies navigate the challenges of commercialization. The company was founded by two Salesforce alumni – Prasad Kanumury (PK) and Billy Ho – with a simple goal to demystify and unlock the power of cloud technology for life sciences. The Mavens team has designed, built, and implemented globally compliant software in life sciences for more than 13 years.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210111005413/en/