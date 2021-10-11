Log in
Komodor : Automates Kubernetes Troubleshooting with New Workflows Feature

10/11/2021 | 09:35am EDT
Komodor, the platform set to redefine Kubernetes troubleshooting, today announced a new experience code-named Workflows that automates troubleshooting common errors in Kubernetes.

“Kubernetes is becoming the de facto operating system for cloud-native applications,” said Ben Ofiri, CEO and Co-Founder of Komodor. “And with Kubernetes being the prevailing way to deploy applications, developers must have tools to fix common issues on the fly. Workflows delivers on that promise by distilling complex troubleshooting processes, that sometimes take hours, into a few clicks.”

Leveraging Komodor’s change intelligence capabilities, Workflow's smart algorithm automatically detects Kubernetes issues and responds with a series of checks that quickly pinpoint its root cause. Not stopping there, the feature also uses the information to provide made-to-measure instruction for remediation, turning troubleshooting into a fast and effortless experience for dev and ops.

“Workflows is a natural evolution for Komodor,” said Itiel Schwartz, CTO and Co-Founder of Komodor. “Seasoned Kubernetes users are already using Komodor to help troubleshoot at record speed. But the next step is baking that deep expertise directly into the product, so that any developer can be a Kubernetes troubleshooting expert.”

The early beta version for Workflows is already being used by a select group of beta customers, and Komodor team is now focusing on collecting feedback and expanding coverage, to include all issues impacting Kubernetes deployments. In parallel, the team is planning to add a layer of customization that will allow platform admins to create their own playbooks, granularly addressing the specific needs of their organization.

More Information
If you are interested in learning more about Workflows, you can read more in this blog post or follow this link to apply for the free beta program.

Quote of support
"After a quick installation, and with surprisingly little setup, Komodor provided us with a unified view of all changes, and their ripple effect, saving our dev teams valuable time on troubleshooting in our increasingly complex Kubernetes environments." -- Ryan White, VP of Engineering Operations at TuneIn


© Business Wire 2021
