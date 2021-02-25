Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Konexial Launches My20 LogiCam Ai™ - Providing Drivers and Fleets with Live Supply Chain™ Visibility

02/25/2021 | 09:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konexial today launched the My20 LogiCam Ai™ video management system (VMS) technology that integrates road and driver facing cameras with live telemetry data to create the ultimate Live Supply Chain™ solution to detect, correct, and prevent incidents--before they become major supply chain failures or accidents. My20 LogiCam Ai is powered by artificial intelligence and computer vision technology, through Konexial’s partnership with HD Fleet.

“My20 LogiCam Ai will help improve the safety of every truck in a carrier’s fleet by providing Live Supply Chain™ visibility of what’s happening on the road and in the cab,” said Ken Evans, CEO, Konexial. “By automatically identifying sudden acceleration, sharp turns, and severe braking, My20 LogiCam Ai helps fleets avoid preventable collisions and correct risky driving behaviors while they are happening. My20 LogiCam Ai is the next addition to our My20 Fleet Edge Computing platform. Konexial is all about connecting the greatest technologies into a single, comprehensive user experience.”

My20 LogiCam Ai captures events on the road and in the vehicle with crisp HD video footage and can be accessed anytime through the My20 Fleet application. My20 LogiCam Ai’s advanced video telematics system is integrated with My20 Fleet’s Edge Computing architecture to ensure the system never goes out of service and maintains constant connection to the driver. My20 analyzes all data, algorithms and logic within the cab on iOS and Android platforms.

“HD Fleet is overly enthusiastic to join forces with Konexial, incorporating our cameras with their industry leading fleet management platform,” said Scott McCurdy, CEO, HD Fleet. “The synergy with their leading edge software combined with our technologically advanced cameras was too great to ignore. Konexial’s stands at the forefront of all ELD solutions and this integration will only enhance their ability to offer a complete and comprehensive solution to the My20 customer base. Partnering with Konexial’s talented and knowledgeable team, with strong industry experience, is a major win for both of our companies.”

My20 LogiCam Ai features advanced dashcam technology including machine learning and artificial intelligence providing detailed analytics and real-time visibility into overall fleet performance, giving carriers of all sizes valuable data to help increase safety and savings through better fleet management.

“With Konexial’s Live Supply Chain and Edge Computing, fleets can now see, sense, and correct incidents before they become severe problems. Having live telemetry, live video, and live communication in a single integrated tool is a game changer. The technology pays for itself through the failures that it can prevent,” continued Evans.

My20 LogiCam Ai adds to the existing capabilities added to the My20 application in 2020 and 2021:

  • My20 Locking System: A keyless, high-security, digital smart-locking platform used to provide trailer and container security for its My20 ELD and Fleet Management customers. The My20 Locking System is secured by Nokē’s smart-locking hardware, with dual-layered encryption keys, and controlled from Konexial’s My20 software ecosystem.
  • My20 DriveLiFE: A free mobile app for truckers providing next-generation edge computing technology providing truck turn-by-turn navigation, proprietary Dock411 information on docks and points of interest, and a complimentary content stream for drivers.
  • GoMedRx Telemedicine Service: Designed to help its trucking ecosystem of My20 customers receive immediate access to medical advice. GoMedRx is the result of Konexial’s partnership with Everywhere.Care, one of the leading providers of telemedicine services.

For more information, please visit www.konexial.com.

Will Haraway
Backbeat Marketing-
william@backbeatmarketing.com
404.593.8320

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/babe17d8-9dd9-485f-bc22-97e690d26274


Primary Logo

My20 LogiCam Ai™

My20 LogiCam Ai™

© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:42aSTEALTHGAS : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
09:42aSTARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
09:41aBruce Legan Joins The Oakleaf Group as Senior Managing Director and Chief Strategy and Growth Officer
PR
09:41aOAKWORTH CAPITAL BANK : Welcomes Two Board Members to Middle Tennessee Board
PR
09:41aBURGERFI INTERNATIONAL : Martha Stewart leading BurgerFi's innovation team
AQ
09:41aPTA-NEWS : Biofrontera AG: Biofrontera AG announces entry of capital increase into the commercial register
PU
09:41aUpper St. Clair Earns WELL Health-Safety Rating
BU
09:41aTHE VANGUARD GROUP, INC. : William Hill plc
DJ
09:39aHOEGH LNG : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
09:39aMODERN LAND CHINA : Passing away of an independent non-executive director and appointment of chairman of remuneration committee
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Biden to press for $37 billion to boost chip manufacturing amid shortfall
2STANDARD CHARTERED PLC : STANDARD CHARTERED : StanChart restores dividend, reaffirms targets as COVID-19 halve..
3GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED : Geely and Volvo to launch powertrain venture after merger scrapped
4UNITED 777 PLANE FLEW FEWER THAN HALF THE FLIGHTS ALLOWED BETWEEN CHECKS: sources
5ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS : ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL : says back on the road to profitability af..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ