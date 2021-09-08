Kong Announces Agenda for Kong Summit 2021, a Digital Conference on September 28-29

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kong Inc. , the cloud connectivity company, today announced the agenda and speaker line-up for its annual Kong Summit, which will take place September 28-29, 2021. The all-virtual Kong Summit 2021 will bring together Kong's open source user community, customers, partners and industry thought leaders to explore how teams can guide their organizations through transformation, deliver exciting innovation and secure connectivity all the way to the edge.

"Teams of all sizes now realize the vital role that APIs and microservices play in enabling modern business and accelerating innovation, but there is a long road ahead given new challenges in digital transformation," said Marco Palladino, CTO and co-founder of Kong Inc. "Kong Summit 2021 will be a place for the developer community and technology leaders to discuss their challenges and gain the expertise they need to achieve the full potential of their digital apps and services."

In the opening keynote on September 28 at 9:00 a.m. PT, Kong Co-Founders Augusto Marietti and Marco Palladino, along with VP of Product Reza Shafii, will explore cloud connectivity in today's digital world and share the latest updates about Kong's products and where the technology will be heading.

Featuring more than 45 virtual sessions over two days, the Kong Summit 2021 speaker line-up includes:

Bharat Bhat, developer relations, Okta

Jayakumar Ganesan , head of service, digital platforms, First Abu Dhabi Bank

, head of service, digital platforms, Jeremy Glassenberg , product lead, APIs, DocuSign

, product lead, APIs, Jacqui Leggetter, head of integration, DWP Digital

Aminu Maida , executive director, tech & ops, Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System

, executive director, tech & ops, Luca Maraschi , CTO, mobileLIVE

, CTO, John McCann , VP of Connected Living Technology, and Harman Dhillon , executive director, Comcast

, VP of Connected Living Technology, and , executive director, Brad Peterson , CIO, NASDAQ

, CIO, Sakari Poussa, cloud solutions architect, Intel

Ara Pulido , technical evangelist, Datadog

, technical evangelist, Yoni Ryabinski, head of resiliency architecture office, and Ryan Swanson , enterprise architect and Kong guildmaster, Vanguard

, enterprise architect and Kong guildmaster, Colin Schaub , lead API engineer, Cargill, Inc.

, lead API engineer, Siew Choo Soh , head of technology for consumer banking and big data/AI, DBS Bank

, head of technology for consumer banking and big data/AI, Matt Stratton , staff developer advocate, Pulumi

, staff developer advocate, Emmelyn Wang , API technologist and strategist, AWS

Kong will also unveil the winners of its inaugural Cloud Connectivity Innovator Awards on September 28 from 4:45 p.m. to 5:15 p.m., celebrating projects and use cases that showcase innovative applications of Kong technology to create stellar digital experiences.

Tickets to Kong Summit 2021 are free. To register for the event, please visit https://konghq.com/kong-summit/#register .

Follow the conversation on Twitter at #KongSummit21 for live updates.

About Kong Inc.

Kong creates software and managed services that connect APIs and microservices natively across and within clouds, Kubernetes, data centers and more using intelligent automation. Built on an open source core, Kong's cloud connectivity platform enables digital innovation by allowing organizations to reliably and securely manage the full lifecycle of APIs and services for modern architectures, including microservices, serverless and service mesh. By providing developer teams with unprecedented architectural freedom, Kong accelerates innovation cycles, increases productivity, and seamlessly bridges legacy and modern systems and applications. For more information about Kong, please visit https://konghq.com or follow @thekonginc on Twitter.

