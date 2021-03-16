Log in
Konica Minolta Announces Workplace Go, an Out-of-the-box Digital Workplace for SMBs

03/16/2021 | 09:34am EDT
Ramsey, NJ, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) is pleased to announce the launch of Workplace Go, an “out-of-the-box" intranet solution with extensive collaboration features. With full integration of Microsoft Teams and a seamless design based on the SharePoint "Modern Experience,” the Software-as-a-Service (Saas) solution is designed to meet businesses’ needs for the modern digital workplace.

Workplace Go is a modern intranet solution that enables companies – no matter their size - to build a customized digital workplace based on Microsoft 365, improving collaboration, employee engagement and productivity. Providing gradual customization services depending on a customer’s budget, the solution is available both as an “out-of-the-box" template for small and medium-sized businesses for up to 300 users, as well as a “full custom design solution” for medium and larger enterprises (101 to 20,000 employees).

A customizable digital workplace for SMBs

With many companies using Microsoft Office 365, Workplace Go integrates with both Sharepoint and Teams to provide one intuitive user interface for self-organization. This is accomplished through easy-to-navigate templates that consist of a homepage which acts as a “living newsletter" of the company, a new employee directory page ("My Colleagues"), a self-organization site for each employee ("personal board"), an intranet site for storing documents - either in department-specific sub-pages and/or in the form of a general library for the entire company - and a collaboration site that clearly presents the company's teams. An extensive search feature enables searches in stored files and people as well as in Microsoft Teams. The template accordingly combines all Microsoft 365 functions and those of the company’s own applications in one easy-to-use interface.

“Workplace Go enables small and medium-sized businesses to build their digital workplace in just a few days, saving them a time and expense as well as IT resource,” said Kevin Kern, Senior Vice President, Digital Transformation and Emerging Technologies. “We wanted to give smaller companies the opportunity to benefit from a modern intranet solution as well as many collaboration features that normally only larger enterprises can afford. With Workplace Go, SMBs with up to 300 users have a ready-made intranet and collaboration solution that can be set up with minimal effort and grow with a company’s needs.” 

Reduced maintenance and administration efforts for IT teams

In addition to offering rapid deployment to support businesses needing to increase communications across their remote workforce, with Workplace Go companies can save time and money on maintenance. Microsoft 365 updates will be introduced automatically to the customer’s Workplace Go, reducing the efforts needed from technical staff. Further, the IT admin of a customer only needs to have "SharePoint Online Power User" skills to maintain the user rights and content settings in Workplace Go. While this is especially helpful for SMBs, where there is often no dedicated IT team, it also takes work off the IT admin's shoulders in larger companies.

Overall, Workplace Go has a responsive design that allows end users to access corporate information and collaborate with each other anywhere, anytime and from any device.

Get introduced to Workplace Go through a quick product video.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is reshaping and revolutionizing the Workplace of the Future™. The company guides and supports its customers’ digital transformation through its expansive office technology portfolio, including IT Services (All Covered), ECM, managed print services and industrial and commercial print solutions. Konica Minolta has been included on CRN’s MSP 500 list nine times and The World Technology Awards recently named the company a finalist in the IT Software category. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for fourteen consecutive years, and received Keypoint Intelligence’s BLI 2021 A3 Line of The Year Award and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Award for its bizhub i-Series. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for nine consecutive years and has spent four years on the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World list. Konica Minolta partners with its clients to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit us online and follow Konica Minolta on FacebookYouTubeLinkedIn and Twitter.

 

 

# # # # #

 

Maggie Grande
Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.
1-551-500-2659
mgrande@kmbs.konicaminolta.us

