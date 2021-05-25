Konica Minolta Celebrates Three ENX 2021 Difference Makers

Ramsey NJ,, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) is pleased to announce Lisa Salerno, John Dembia and Bill Hall as honorees on ENX Magazine’s 2021 Difference Makers list. This year’s recipients were recognized for going above and beyond to keep their respective businesses and the industry moving forward during unprecedented times.

Lisa Salerno joined Konica Minolta in 2006 as a production print solutions analyst, moving into cutsheet toner print products in 2015. Her 20-year background in graphic design, including time with commercial printers, bridges the gap between what customers want and what printers can do. Salerno is a certified G7 expert, demonstrating her proficiency in the field of color management, process and quality control for proofing and printing. Pivoting to product manager nearly six years ago, Salerno has been responsible for numerous cutsheet production print product launches, including the AccurioPress C14000/C12000 high-volume production press and the AccurioPress C4080. She was also instrumental in developing Konica Minolta’s Product Configurator, an online sales enablement tool that allows reps to properly configure any Konica Minolta office and production print devices.

John Dembia’s career with the company began with he joined the Minolta Photo Imaging Group in 1998, eventually becoming a product marketing manager for multifunction products and most recently, taking on production print and industrial print products. Along the way, Dembia has focused on digital embellishment, dedicating time educating Konica Minolta’s sales teams on those processes and their potential as a value-added differentiator. He also oversees the company’s more recent foray into high-speed inkjet products and manages its Clean Planet program. During the height of the pandemic, Dembia spent much of his time in the company’s Customer Engagement Center, conducting virtual demonstrations and producing embellished print samples to send out to prospects, ensuring sales activity continued under difficult circumstances.

Bill Hall joined Konica Minolta in 1998, initially working on the service side of technical support. Nine years ago, he transitioned to product management with a focus on office products. Hall collaborates with global teams, including those at Konica Minolta’s Japanese factory, to plan new product launches. In the last two years alone, he has contributed to a number of projects, including the refresh of the company’s entire MFP lineup and the bizhub i-Series, both color and monochrome devices. Coordinating with Japan, Hall pores over the many details needed to put together useful information for the field. Once product launch details are ironed out, Hall collaborates with Konica’s marcom team to develop marketing materials and press releases. He also makes presentations to dealers and direct sales teams to train them on the specifics of new products.

“Lisa, Bill and John’s extraordinary work, from driving product launches to keeping our sales teams selling during 2020 has made an incredible impact on our business, and we are truly lucky to have them on our team,” said Dino Pagliarello, Senior Vice President, Product Management and Planning, Konica Minolta. “Their hard work and dedication, particularly over the last challenging year, has resulted in much success for our office and production print and embellishment product lines.”

Read about all of ENX’s 2021 Difference Makers on enxmag.com.

Previous ENX Difference Makers from Konica Minolta include:

Todd Croteau, President, All Covered

Dennis Curry, Executive Director and Deputy CTO, Konica Minolta, Inc.

Kay Du Fernandez, Senior Vice President, Marketing

Sam Errigo, Executive Vice President, Sales and Business Development

Allison Kern, Senior Specialist, CSR and Internal Engagement

Glenn Mathis, Vice President, Global Client Services and Solutions, All Covered

Dino Pagliarello, Vice President, Product Management and Planning

Nick Pegley, Senior Vice President, Solutions and Services and Deputy General Manager for Digital Workplace

Scott Swidersky, President, ECM

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is a leader in industrial and commercial printing and packaging solutions. With a comprehensive portfolio of production print offerings, it delivers the latest innovations in printing, applications and expertise. Its All Covered IT Services division offers a range of IT strategy, support, and network security solutions across all verticals. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for fourteen consecutive and received Keypoint Intelligence’s BLI 2021 A3 Line of The Year Award and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Award for its bizhub i-Series. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for nine years in a row. Konica Minolta partners with its customers to give shape to ideas and works to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit us online and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About ENX Magazine

ENX Magazine is a monthly publication dedicated to the office technology and document imaging industry since 1994. Now in its 25th year, ENX Magazine continues to deliver exclusive editorial coverage on market opportunities and issues, news and trends, company profiles, new products, and industry insights through interviews with key players in all segments of the document technology industry. With a circulation of more than 28,000 hard copies, ENX magazine serves as a leading integrated resource that brings together industry people, products, and business concepts and strategies for document technology industry professionals.

# # # # #

Attachments

Maggie Grande Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. 1-551-500-2659 mgrande@kmbs.konicaminolta.us