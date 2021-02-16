Konica Minolta Ranked #1 MSP by Cloudtango for Second Consecutive Year

Ramsey, NJ, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) is pleased to announce its IT Services Division, All Covered (All Covered) has again been ranked as the top managed service provider (MSP) in the United States by Cloudtango. This is the fourth year All Covered has been named to Cloudtango’s MSP100 U.S. annual list, and its second time at number one.

Each year, Cloudtango recognizes the most successful managed service providers (MSPs) around the world in what has become a global reference due to its independent approach and in-depth analysis. In this seventh edition of the awards, the selection process continues to highlight technical excellence, innovation and customer satisfaction within the MSP industry.

For the 2021 awards, the technical analysis has focused on cybersecurity, support, infrastructure and cloud services. Through the selection process, up to seven years of data have been analyzed, 223 different types of certifications have been reviewed, 95 vendor partnerships have been accounted and 22 different IT services have been evaluated.

“The cloud has played a key role, particularly in the last year with the shift to remote work, to support the information and application needs of businesses, and most importantly, securing that data,” said Todd Croteau, President, All Covered. “As more and more companies discover the cloud’s inherent flexibility and scalability, we are proud to help our clients leverage cloud technology to power their application, file-sharing and mobility requirements essential to running a modern workplace, and are tremendously honored to be recognized by Cloudtango for our efforts.”

“We work extremely hard to make sure our annual awards truly reflect excellence within the MSP industry,” said Jordi Vilanova, CEO at Cloudtango. “So, it is with great confidence that we selected All Covered for its strong commitment to provide premium IT services, while accomplishing a high level of customer satisfaction.”

All Covered’s Cloud Services allow organizations to move their workloads to a secure cloud environment where they can easily scale as their business grows, paying only for what they need, when they need it. Companies can set up and deploy applications on All Covered’s SOC 2/Type 2 audited data centers without having to build or maintain the infrastructure themselves and making them available to customers anywhere at any time.

View Cloudtango’s full list of top Managed Service Providers in the United States for 2021 here.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is reshaping and revolutionizing the Workplace of the Future™. The company guides and supports its customers’ digital transformation through its expansive office technology portfolio, including IT Services (All Covered), ECM, managed print services and industrial and commercial print solutions. Konica Minolta has been included on CRN’s MSP 500 list nine times and The World Technology Awards recently named the company a finalist in the IT Software category. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for fourteen consecutive years, and received Keypoint Intelligence’s BLI 2021 A3 Line of The Year Award and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Award for its bizhub i-Series. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for nine consecutive years and has spent four years on the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World list. Konica Minolta partners with its clients to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit us online and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Cloudtango

As the world’s largest MSP directory, Cloudtango provides an easy way to pair businesses with MSPs throughout the industry. Our directory contains thousands of Managed Service Providers searchable by service type, partnership, and location. Our goal is to help you to sort through all available service providers in order to find the right match.

