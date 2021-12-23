Konica Minolta Receives BLI Pick Award from Keypoint Intelligence

Dispatcher Phoenix Wins for Outstanding Workflow Automation Platform

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Dec. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions, (Canada) Ltd. (Konica Minolta) is proud to announce it has received a Buyers Lab (BLI) 2022 Pick in the Document Imaging Software category. This accolade recognizes the most impressive solutions evaluated by Keypoint Intelligence during the previous 12-month test cycle. Konica Minolta’s Dispatcher Phoenix Document Workflow Solution won the award for Outstanding Workflow Automation Platform.



"Our technology is constantly evolving to meet the needs of the transforming workplace of tomorrow," said Mario Mottillo, President, Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. "We're honoured to be recognized by Keypoint Intelligence for our efforts in equipping clients with the ultimate tool for document management. Dispatcher Phoenix works in the background to help companies gain better control over their document workflow, ultimately helping them offer better service to their customers."

According to Keypoint Intelligence, Konica Minolta Dispatcher Phoenix is ideal for businesses looking to automate frequently recurring, document-centric processes. Not only does the solution free employees from time-consuming, error-prone tasks so they can focus on more important matters, but it also reduces mistakes, double-work and wasted motion from eating away at profitability.

“Businesses are in constant pursuit of a ‘better, faster, less expensive’ way of doing things. They are always asking, ‘How can I do more with less? How can I be better than my competition?’ To many, the answer to both those questions – and more – is digital transformation,” said Lee Davis, Associate Director of Software/Scanners at Keypoint Intelligence. “We spent the last year testing all kinds of document imaging solutions that enable businesses to undergo digital transformation, from embedded print apps and print/fleet management solutions to full-blown content management and workflow automation software. This year’s winning solutions stand out for a variety of reasons, such as their productivity-enhancing features, ease of use, exceptional value, and other key attributes.”

Konica Minolta’s Dispatcher Phoenix provides organizations of all sizes, from small-to-medium sized businesses to the enterprise, with the opportunity to increase their efficiencies, secure important business information, drive productive collaborations, and distribute documents directly to content management systems via its powerful, automated processing features, batch scanning/indexing tools, and direct connectors to other vendors’ systems.

Learn more online about Konica Minolta’s award-winning Dispatcher Phoenix Document Workflow Solution and the entire Dispatcher Suite platform.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. is reshaping and revolutionizing the Workplace of the Future™ (www.reshapework.ca). With our comprehensive portfolio, we deliver solutions to leverage mobility and cloud services and optimize business processes with workflow automation. Konica Minolta's IT Services Division offers a range of IT strategy, support and network security solutions across all verticals. Konica Minolta has been recognized by Brand Keys as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier market for 14 consecutive years. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for nine years in a row. We partner with our customers to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit www.konicaminolta.ca and follow Konica Minolta on LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter (@KonicaMinoltaCA) , and Instagram!

About Keypoint Intelligence

For 60 years, clients in the digital imaging industry have relied on Keypoint Intelligence for independent hands-on testing, lab data, and extensive market research to drive their product and sales success. Keypoint Intelligence has been recognized as the industry’s most trusted resource for unbiased information, analysis, and awards due to decades of analyst experience. Customers have harnessed this mission-critical knowledge for strategic decision-making, daily sales enablement, and operational excellence to improve business goals and increase bottom lines. With a central focus on clients, Keypoint Intelligence continues to evolve as the industry changes by expanding offerings and updating methods, while intimately understanding and serving manufacturers’, channels’, and their customers’ transformation in the digital printing and imaging sector.

About BLI Document Imaging Software Pick Awards

Buyers Lab Document Imaging Software Picks stand alone in the industry and are hard-earned awards as they are based on rigorous testing, including evaluation of key attributes such as features, usability, and value. Each product that passes its Keypoint Intelligence lab test earns a Platinum, Gold, Silver, or Bronze rating, with the best performers qualifying as Pick contenders.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Konica Minolta Media Relations – Canada

Marketing Department, Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd.

info@bt.konicaminolta.ca