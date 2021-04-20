Log in
Kontoor Brands Appoints Karen Smith as Executive Vice President of Global Supply Chain

04/20/2021 | 04:16pm EDT
Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE: KTB), a global lifestyle apparel company with a portfolio led by two of the world’s most iconic consumer brands, Wrangler® and Lee®, today announced the appointment of Karen Smith as Executive Vice President of Supply Chain, effective May 1, 2021.

Smith will have responsibility for all aspects of Supply Chain management including global operations, planning, global manufacturing and sourcing, responsible sourcing, product quality and stewardship, customer service, distribution and logistics and master data governance. She will also have responsibility for all components of the company’s supply chain strategy, including trade-related functions and operations. She also serves as the North America Inclusion & Diversity Council Chair. As a member of the company’s Executive Leadership Team, she will report to Kontoor’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Scott Baxter.

“Karen brings extensive experience across all aspects of responsible and efficient supply chain management,” Baxter said. “More importantly, she’s a proven leader with a talent for building and motivating teams along with a deep commitment to Kontoor’s culture. She’s a perfect fit for this critical role.”

Smith currently serves as Vice President of Global Supply Chain Operations, a role she assumed after Kontoor’s 2019 spinoff from VF Corporation. At VF she held several positions, including Vice President of Supply Chain for Jeanswear, Imagewear, Sportswear and Timberland, and Vice President of Global Supply Chain Operations for Timberland. Prior to that, she spent nine years at Jockey International, where she rose to the level of Vice President of Operations.

Smith succeeds Randy Fortenberry, who has announced his intent to retire at the end of April 2021 after more than 30 years of serving VF and Kontoor’s supply chain organizations.

“The fact that global supply chain management has been a true competitive differentiator for our brands over the years is in large part a tribute to Randy’s vision and leadership,” said Baxter. “He’s made huge contributions to our business and success, and we wish him and his family all the best in the years to come.”

“Over the last several months, we’ve been planning for the seamless transition of this key role – a tribute to both the depth of talent in our supply chain organization, and the care and discipline we put into our succession planning,” Baxter added. “It’s just one more way that, at Kontoor, we take a responsible, long-term approach to managing our business.”

About Kontoor Brands, Inc.

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE: KTB) is a global lifestyle apparel company, with a portfolio led by two of the world’s most iconic consumer brands: Wrangler® and Lee®. Kontoor designs, manufactures and distributes superior high-quality products that look good and fit right, giving people around the world the freedom and confidence to express themselves. Kontoor Brands is a purpose-led organization focused on leveraging its global platform, strategic sourcing model and best-in-class supply chain to drive brand growth and deliver long-term value for its stakeholders. For more information about Kontoor Brands, please visit www.KontoorBrands.com.


