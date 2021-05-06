Kontrol Technologies Graduates Public Listing to the NEO Exchange

Smart buildings technology and ESG company becomes latest in surge of migrations to NEO

NEO is excited to welcome Kontrol Technologies Corp. (“Kontrol”), a leader in smart buildings and cities through IoT, Cloud and SaaS technology, as they upgrade their public listing to the NEO Exchange. Following a voluntary delisting from the Canadian Securities Exchange, Kontrol began trading today on the NEO Exchange under the symbol NEO:KNR.

Founded in 2015, Kontrol is a Canadian technology company that integrates smart energy devices, energy software, and building automation to help organizations reduce their energy consumption, minimize greenhouse gas emissions, and improve the operating environment. Through technology and digitization of buildings and the built environment, Kontrol helps customers achieve their sustainability objectives with cloud-based data and diagnostics, real-time smart learning, predictive maintenance, compliance monitoring, and more.

With today’s launch, Kontrol has become the 5th company to up-list this year, from the CSE or the TSX-V, to NEO’s main board stock exchange.

“Today marks a meaningful milestone for our company as our shares begin trading on the NEO Exchange,” stated Paul Ghezzi, CEO of Kontrol Technologies Corp. “NEO shares our passion for technology and innovation and provides a transparent platform for all investors. By 2050, every building in the world will need to achieve the target goal of net-zero energy use to avoid the worst impacts of climate change. Digitization of buildings and the built environment to improve energy consumption, reduce emissions, and create safer spaces has never been more important. We are looking forward to increased exposure and visibility as well as access to a larger pool of institutional investors, both in Canada and the U.S.”

The NEO Exchange is home to over 125 corporate and ETF listings, and consistently facilitates close to 15 percent of all Canadian trading volume. Click here for a complete view of all NEO-listed securities.

“Today’s launch of Kontrol Technologies Corp. marks the continuation of some rewarding trends that we are proud to share,” commented Jos Schmitt, President and CEO of NEO. “Not only is Kontrol the latest in an influx of migrations and graduations to the NEO Exchange, but it is also an emerging leader in Canada’s innovation economy, like so many other NEO listings. We look forward to providing Kontrol with the many benefits of being listed on our Tier 1 stock exchange – including exposure to a wider investor community, increased transparency and quality of trading, and the white glove client service for which NEO has become known.”

Investors can trade shares of NEO:KNR through their usual investment channels, including discount brokerage platforms and full-service dealers.

About the NEO Exchange

The NEO Exchange is Canada’s stock exchange for the innovation economy, bringing together investors and capital raisers within a fair, liquid, efficient, and service-oriented environment. Fully operational since June 2015, NEO puts investors first and provides access to trading across all Canadian-listed securities on a level playing field. NEO is a non-venture stock exchange and lists senior companies and investment products seeking a stock exchange that enables investor trust, quality liquidity, and broad awareness including unfettered access to market data.

Connect with NEO: Website | LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram

About Kontrol Technologies Corp.

Kontrol Technologies Corp., a Canadian public company, is a leader in smart buildings and cities through IoT, Cloud and SaaS technology. Kontrol provides a combination of software, hardware, and service solutions to its customers to improve energy management, air quality and continuous emission monitoring.

Connect with Kontrol: Website | LinkedIn | Twitter

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210506005040/en/