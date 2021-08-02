Log in
Koozie Group® Hero: Ginny “Beccs” Beall

08/02/2021 | 03:12pm EDT
Today we honor Ginny, aka 'Beccs,' as a Koozie Group® Hero for going above and beyond with a large and complicated order. Large orders can sometimes present logistical challenges, but Beccs knows the secret to keeping things together is communication and teamwork. Thanks to her care and coordination, working with multiple people and departments, all went seamlessly.

Beccs is a Customer Service Team Lead, Tier II, who joined Koozie Group® last November. She enjoys coming to work because of the growth-minded culture and team-centric vibes. Day to day, she tries to make magic happen for customers by working closely with her Tier I and II teammates, answering questions, and mentoring when she can, ensuring the team delivers the best service possible.

She finds motivation for her supportive attitude by pulling inspiration from each People Power -

One Team, Speak with Truth and Kindness and Act with Integrity, Own It, Know the Business and Deliver, Customer Obsession, Raise the Bar and Ask, Seek, Go Deep and Learn.

In addition to being an all-around team player, Beccs is also an artist. She spends her free time creating 3D art, designing t-shirts, and volunteering as a graphic designer for the Cancer Research Foundation. As a creative, it's no wonder her favorite Koozie Group® product is anything Full Color. Another fun fact about Beccs: Her best friend worked in the entertainment business, allowing Beccs to appear on a few tv shows. She's even met several celebrities like David Copperfield and had dinner with one of the little people from the Wizard of Oz.

Thank you, Beccs, for going above and beyond to do an exceptional job for our customers while supporting the team!

BIC Graphic Usa Manufacturing Co. Inc. published this content on 02 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2021 19:11:03 UTC.


