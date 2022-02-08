KoreConX and David Weild IV at LSI Emerging Medtech Summit 22

NEW YORK, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KoreConX and its partner, Life Science Intelligence, are bringing together top thought leaders in the private capital markets environment to the Emerging Medtech Summit 2022. This summit will be held on March 15-18, 2022, in Dana Point, California, USA. It is led by Life Science Intelligence (LSI) and will host one of the most important personalities of the JOBS Act scene, David Weild IV.

Mr. Weild, a former Vice Chairman of NASDAQ, is known as one of the key players in revolutionizing the democratization of capital in the United States. His work with the U.S. Congress and his testimonial to the U.S. House of Representatives Financial Services Committee on Capital Markets resulted in the signing of the JOBS Act into law by President Barack Obama in April 2012. Since the SEC introduced the framework for Regulation A+ and its subsequent amendments, companies are able to raise up to $75 million from both accredited and non-accredited investors.

"We understand the importance of the democratization of capital through Regulation A+. David Weild, in addition to being a game-changer in the JOBS Act, is also part of our advisory board. We are absolutely thrilled to be joining him in empowering the Medtech industry to benefit from the Reg A+ exemption," says Oscar A. Jofre, Co-founder and CEO of KoreConX.

David Weild IV also highlights how the JOBS Act is changing the healthtech and pharmaceutical industry. "It's gratifying to see so many Medtech companies using the JOBS Act since we created it in large part to fund innovative growth companies and social impact."

Another seasoned speaker who will be present at the event is Manny Villafaña, who is Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Medical 21. He reinforces how this exemption is a change-maker to this sector. "Regulation A+ is the 21st Century way to raise capital." Mr. Villafaña will be sharing his experience in using Regulation A+ for pharma and Medtech companies.

LSI Emerging Medtech Summit 2022 will take place on March 15-18, 2022, at Dana Point, California, USA. Attendees can participate in person or online. KoreConX will be represented by its Co-founder and CEO, Oscar A Jofre, its Chief Scientist & CTO, Dr. Kiran Garimella, and its CRO, Peter Daneyko. Visit their website for more information:

https://www.lifesciencemarketresearch.com/medtech-summit-2022

