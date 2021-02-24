Log in
Korea Ginseng Corp Donates Natural Immunity Support Products to Los Angeles Area Non-Profits and Businesses

02/24/2021 | 03:20pm EST
CERRITOS, Calif., Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Korea Ginseng Corp. (KGC) has donated a variety of its immunity boosting Korean Red Ginseng extract products to several Los Angeles-area non-profits and businesses. The effort kicked off with the delivery of 10,000 pouches of its top-selling Everytime product along with 5,000 masks distributed through the Consulate General of the Republic of Korea in Los Angeles to help the underserved and Korean War Veterans in the area. In addition KGC delivered products to non-profits, KHEIR Clinic and Koreatown Youth & Community Center (KYCC) as well as employees at Korean-American businesses including CBB Bank, Daesang America, and Lost + Wander. Last week, and in celebration of Korean New Year, KGC presented Korean Red Ginseng Tea sets to non-profit organizations including The Korean Family Consultation Center and Korean Ethnic School.

“With the challenges caused by the coronavirus pandemic and our U.S. headquarters located in Cerritos, we wanted to show our support to our neighbors, including residents and employees that live and work in Los Angeles area that may have a higher chance of exposure to COVID-19,” said JP Yoon, U.S. General Manager for KGC. “We hope these donations of our immune-strengthening products provide a sense of comfort and support to all of those that received them.”

About Korea Ginseng Corp.
For more than 120 years, Korea Ginseng Corp. and its CheongKwanJang brand, the World’s No. 1 brand of Ginseng, has been dedicated to providing the world’s leading Korean Red Ginseng. Key benefits of Korean Red Ginseng include: supporting a healthy immune response; supporting healthy energy and stamina levels; supporting healthy brain function and blood circulation; and supporting menopause relief. Korean Red Ginseng is also rich in antioxidants. For more information visit, https://www.kgcus.com/. You can also follow Korea Ginseng Corp. on Facebook: www.facebook.com/KGCUS, Twitter: www.twitter.com/KGCUS, Instagram: www.instagram.com/KGCUS, and YouTube: www.youtube.com/KGCUS.

Media Contacts:
David Gutierrez, Dresner Corporate Services, (312)780-7204, dgutierrez@dresnerco.com
Joanne Tedesco, Dresner Corporate Services, (573)355-7855, jtedesco@dresnerco.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
