Korea Ginseng Corp. Wins NutraIngredients-USA 2021 Product of the Year

CERRITOS, Calif., July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Korea Ginseng Corp. (KGC) is pleased to announce that its Korean Red Ginseng Extract 240g received the 2021 NutraIngredients-USA 2021 Product of the Year in the Botanical category. It was recognized for its impressive Red Ginseng extract form and lauded as one of the world’s best examples of this type of “soft” extract. Korean Red Ginseng Extract 240g is the most concentrated form of Korean Red Ginseng root that has been widely used as an herbal remedy based on its ability to support the immune system, fight fatigue, and promote healthy blood circulation. It is traditionally served with tea or can be mixed into 8 ounces of warm or iced water, adding honey as needed.



“We are so honored to have Korean Red Ginseng Extract be recognized as Product of the Year in the Botanical’s category by the NutraIngredients-USA Awards. This award validates our growing influence and entry into the U.S. market, as well as the quality and attention to detail we pour out into our products. Our mission is pure and simple: to bring you superb ginseng tailored to your very needs and preferences. Thank you to all our consumers and hard-working KGC team members,” said Henry Chae, KGC, Marketing Director.

For more than 120 years, KGC and its CheongKwanJang brand, the World’s No. 1 brand of Ginseng, has been dedicated to providing the world’s best Korean Red Ginseng. KGC’s Korean Red Ginseng has unique compounds, which are known for their unique health and wellness properties. Ginseng has been studied extensively and widely reported to help maintain the immune system and enhance resistance to illness including fighting inflammatory diseases and infections.

About the NutraIngredients-USA Awards

Focusing on true innovation, long-term market success and cutting-edge research, the NutraIngredients-USA Awards honor the best and brightest in ingredients, finished products, companies, people, and initiatives in the nutrition and dietary supplements industry. The NutraIngredients-USA Awards are organized by NutraIngredients-USA.com, the key news source for the functional food & beverage and dietary supplement industries. Covering scientific, regulatory and industry issues, the website offers a reference for all stakeholders in supplements and nutrition. Thanks to its blend of text, video and podcast content, the news can not only be read but also heard directly from the lips of the people making the headlines. For more information, please visit www.NutraIngredientsUSA-Awards.com, or check out Facebook: www.facebook.com/NutraIngredientsUSA or on Twitter: www.twitter.com/NutraUSA.

About Korea Ginseng Corp.

For more than 120 years, Korea Ginseng Corp. and its CheongKwanJang brand, the World’s No. 1 brand of Ginseng, has been dedicated to providing the world’s leading Korean Red Ginseng. Key benefits of Korean Red Ginseng include: supporting a healthy immune response; supporting healthy energy and stamina levels; supporting healthy brain function and blood circulation; and supporting menopause relief. Korean Red Ginseng is also rich in antioxidants. For more information visit, https://www.kgcus.com/. You can also follow Korea Ginseng Corp. on Facebook: www.facebook.com/KGCUS, Twitter: www.twitter.com/KGCUS, Instagram: www.instagram.com/KGCUS, and YouTube: www.youtube.com/KGCUS.

