Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Korea's ICT exports advance for 14 straight months, up 30.2% to $19.5 billion in July

08/12/2021 | 12:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy announced on August 12 that exports of Korea's information and communications technology (ICT) goods increased 30.2 percent to USD 19.5 billion in July, posting growth for 14 consecutive months and hitting the record high export value for the month of July in history.

Imports gained 14.9 percent to $11.3 billion, and the trade balance stood at a surplus of $8.2 billion.

Exports of all major ICT goods recorded growth.

Chip exports jumped 38.8 percent to $11.1 billion, surpassing the $10.0 billion mark for three months in a row. The growth is attributable to continued increases in both demand and prices. Memory chips expanded 43.8 percent to $7.1 billion, and system chips advanced 35.8 percent to $3.3 billion, recording the highest monthly export value in history.

Exports of display products climbed up 34.9 percent to $2.1 billion. Organic light-emitting diodes (OLEDs) spiked 89.6 percent to $1.2 billion thanks to robust demand for mobile devices and televisions.

Those of mobile phones inched up 1.2 percent to $961 million and turned to positive growth. This is partly attributable to the release of premium foldable smartphones, for example, the Galaxy Z Flip 3, in the second half of the year. Finished products and parts both showed growth, up 0.6 percent to $390 million and up 1.6 percent to $570 million, respectively.

The value of computers and peripherals shipped overseas totaled $1.5 billion, up 28.3 percent. Both computers (up 4.5 percent to $210 million) and peripheral devices (up 33.0 percent to $1.3 billion) moved up.

Shipments of ICT goods to all major destinations went up.

Exports to China showed a 30.7 percent growth to $9.1 billion thanks to increases in semiconductors, displays, and mobile phones. This is the 11th consecutive month of expansion.

Those to Vietnam went up 17.9 percent to 2.9 billion because of increases in chips and displays.

Shipments to the United States (U.S.) recorded $2.7 billion, up 47.3 percent from the same period last year. The growth was attributable to stronger sales of chips and secondary batteries.

Those to the European Union (EU) rose 12.8 percent to $970 million billion on the back of chips and secondary batteries.

ICT exports to Japan moved up 19.2 percent to $359 million due to robust demand for semiconductors and secondary batteries.

*Short version

Disclaimer

Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy of the Republic of Korea published this content on 12 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2021 04:10:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:01aPRESS RELEASE : Biotest AG: Biotest increases sales by 10% in the first half of 2021
DJ
01:01aEQS-NEWS : Press release: Leonteq launches its crypto asset offering in Germany and Austria
DJ
01:01aPRESS RELEASE : SMA Solar Technology AG Significantly Improves Earnings in the First Half of 2021
DJ
01:01aEQS-ADHOC : Straumann Group further accelerates -3-
DJ
01:01aEQS-ADHOC : Straumann Group further accelerates -2-
DJ
01:01aEQS-ADHOC : Straumann Group further accelerates growth in the second quarter to deliver record first half-year result
DJ
01:01aPRESS RELEASE : R. STAHL grows sales significantly -2-
DJ
01:01aPRESS RELEASE : R. STAHL grows sales significantly in Q2 2021 and is on track to achieve full-year guidance
DJ
01:01aEQS-ADHOC : La Banque Cler toujours sur la voie du -2-
DJ
01:01aEQS-ADHOC : La Banque Cler toujours sur la voie du succès (Ad hoc)
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BHP GROUP : BHP : Estimating Australia's “blue carbon” potential
2Explainer-How hackers stole $613 million in crypto tokens from Poly Network
3ARIS GOLD CORPORATION : ARIS GOLD : Announces Q2 2021 Financial and Operating Results
4DoorDash held talks to buy Instacart- The Information
5EBAY INC. : EBAY : forecasts revenue below estimates as shoppers venture out

HOT NEWS