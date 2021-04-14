Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Korea's ICT exports in March rise 8.9% to $17.4 billion

04/14/2021 | 12:49am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy announced on April 14 that outbound shipments of Korea's information and communications technology (ICT) goods in March increased 8.9 percent to USD 17.4 billion.

Imports of ICT products totaled $10.9 billion, and the trade surplus stood at $6.5 billion.

Exports of all major items experienced growth in March.

Chip exports gained 7.9 percent to $9.6 billion and recorded growth for nine straight months. Both memory chips (up 8.2 percent to $6.1 billion) and system chips (up 9.3 percent to $2.9 billion) increased.

Displays went up 2.9 percent to $1.7 billion. Liquid-crystal display (LCD) panels shrank 8.5 percent to $490 million, but organic light-emitting diode (OLED) panels and parts expanded 32.9 percent to $840 million and 8.7 percent to $360 million, respectively.

Shipments of mobile phones increased 8.7 percent growth to $1.1 billion. Despite decreases in finished products (down 9.6 percent to $440 million), parts (up 25.4 percent to $670 million) such as camera modules experienced growth.

Those of computers and peripheral devices went up 6.7 percent to $1.3 billion. Auxiliary memory devices (up 7.6 percent to $918 million) such as solid-state drives (SSDs) led the expansion.

*Short version

Disclaimer

Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy of the Republic of Korea published this content on 14 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2021 04:48:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:54aToshiba CEO steps down, shares surge on bidding war expectations
RE
12:53aHECLA MINING  : at World Gold Forum
PU
12:49aKorea's ICT exports in March rise 8.9% to $17.4 billion
PU
12:49aKorea's automobile output, domestic sales, and exports grow in Q1
PU
12:49aNISOURCE INC.  : Announces Pricing of Equity Units
PR
12:47aChina to conduct stress tests on 4,024 banks in 2021 - central bank publication
RE
12:47aERIN VENTURES  : and Temas Resources Ready Agreement for the Joint Development of Erin's Piskanja Boron Project
PU
12:46aOil maintains upward momentum but virus concerns cap gains
RE
12:46aGold unchanged after early spike as firm bond yields offset weak dollar
RE
12:46aCANSINO BIOLOGICS  : China's CanSino says no blood clots reported from COVID-19 shot
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAP SE : SAP : nudges up 2021 revenue outlook after cloud gains in first-quarter
2MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC. : MAGNA INTERNATIONAL : Ford, GM among Michigan companies opposing Republican-backed ..
3TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING C : TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING : AI chip maker SambaNova raises $67..
4Air Canada shares close marginally lower after government takes equity stake
5Toshiba CEO steps down, shares surge on bidding war expectations
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ